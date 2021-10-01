“LeBron James should not play in any arena that bans NBA players for being unvaccinated”: Senator Ted Cruz suggests that the Lakers superstar stand up for the likes of Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins

Senator Ted Cruz recently took to Twitter and miraculously agreed with LeBron James’ controversial take on vaccination of NBA players.

Ted Cruz has not always been the biggest fan of LeBron James, whom he criticized for his take in the Daryl Morey-China incident that took place in 2019.

2/x I’ve never said this before: I agree with @KingJames “We’re talking about people’s bodies and well-being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

So, many were surprised when Ted Cruz agreed with LeBron James’ stance when he said that he was vaccinated but would not use his platform to encourage others to receive the vaccine.

Now that’s not something you come across every day. Who would have thought that Ted Cruz would ever endorse LeBron James — especially on a highly sensitive topic such as vaccination.

NBA players are not required to be vaccinated for the upcoming season, but they will be subject to stricter rules, such as daily testing.

Ted Cruz encourages LeBron James to make a powerful statement regarding NBA’s vaccination rules.

Ted Cruz then took it a step further by literally putting words into the mouth of the Lakers superstar.

3/x @KingJames is being courageous here. With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous—he could SOLVE the problem—by saying: “I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

He said that LeBron could solve the whole vaccination problem of NBA players. Well, at least he hopes LeBron says something along the lines of:

“I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.”

But I doubt LeBron James would make such a controversial statement about boycotting NBA games. The 4x MVP just has too much to lose.

The fact is that the LA Lakers would be fully vaccinated come the start of the season. I’m sure LeBron James played a huge part in that, for it to work.

Maybe, behind the scenes, LeBron might be working on something to promote the vaccination of players.