‘Stick DeAndre Jordan In The Lineup And Keep LeBron James And Anthony Davis Out’: NBA Fans Joke About The Lakers Formidable Depth After Showing Interest In Nets Center

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on a hunt to add depth this offseason, now showing interest in DeAndre Jordan.

The Lakers biggest offseason move was, of course, adding superstar Russell Westbrook, but they made many other smaller signings too, particularly veterans, to fill out their roster giving them some incredible depth.

From players like Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza to Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, the Lakers have an incredibly well rounded roster, one that’ll be the favorites to make it out of the Western Conference once more. Recently, they signed Rajon Rondo, bringing him back after one year away from the team.

Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal. https://t.co/ehFzHb6pVC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2021

Now, they’re also interested in Nets center DeAndre Jordan. Jordan is currently exploring the possibility of a buyout with Brooklyn.

NBA Fans Joke Around About LeBron James, Anthony Davis Adding More Former All Stars To Their Team

The Lakers are stacked with talent, there’s no question about that. How much talent exactly? Well, Westbrook, Marc Gasol, Rajon Rondo, and LeBron have all been to the All Star game multiple times. In fact, if you add up all the All Star appearances the Lakers have, it comes out to 59!

After adding Rondo, The Lakers have 59 All Star Game appearances on their roster. Thats got to be the most on a single team right? — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) August 30, 2021

Of course, Gasol and Rondo are well past their primes and All Star days, but their veteran presence still adds to an already scary Lakers roster.

If the Lakers were to add DeAndre Jordan, that would be adding an extra three All Star appearances to the list, making the total go up to 62. The absurdity of depth the Lakers have will go a long way to contending for a title as LeBron gets up there in age. The more support, the better. However, NBA fans couldn’t resist making jokes.

Stick DeAndre Jordan in the lineup & keep Bron & AD out & y’all gonna be asking yourselves: “Do Bron and AD need to come back before the playoffs?????” Yes, DeAndre Jordan is LIKE THAT. — Ellis (@e11isBK) August 30, 2021

DeAndre Jordan carrying the Lakers bench while LeBron and AD are out would be a fun scenario to see, but there’s definitely no way that’ll happen. Jordan isn’t quite the elite rim-protector and rebounder he was early in his season, but he can still be a great high-energy impact player for a team that could use those kind of minutes with all the veterans on the roster.

