“Still a Soft A** B**ch”: Ja Morant Reacted to ‘Mean Tweet’ From Fan Months Before ‘Gun Slinging’ Controversy

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent months. Back in March, Morant was suspended by the NBA for 8 games after he was seen brandishing a handgun on an Instagram Live video. Gacing claimed to have learned his lesson, Morant was found showing off a gun two months later again. This time, the NBA responded with a 25-game suspension which will end in the regular season next term. Around a year ago, just a few months before Morant’s first gun-related controversy, he made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. Morant was one of the multiple NBA stars who read out mean tweets directed to them by Twitter users.

Advertisement

The show regularly holds such segments where celebrities are asked to read out hilariously insulting tweets about themselves. Morant read out a tweet which mocked his “softness,” and appeared to accuse him of acting “hard.” In response, the 23-year-old claimed that he did not care about the tweet.

Of course, despite the controversies, Morant is a bonafide generational talent. None of his critics can point fingers at his ability and potential. The Grizzlies’ superstar is expected to be one of the NBA’s faces in the future and is a franchise superstar in his own right.

Advertisement

Ja Morant gave an unimpressed reaction to a mean tweet accusing him of being soft

Morant has often been trolled on social media, with fans claiming that he pretends to be more “gangster” than he is. His “fake tough guy” act has been questioned multiple times, with Morant actually enjoying a childhood largely free of financial or other troubles.

Regardless, the gun brandishing has led to a huge question mark over his future, with two similar incidents occurring in a space of two months. Morant was known to have attended therapy in Miami after the first suspension and released a hugely apologetic statement that has also been questioned since.

While most critics and analysts expected the stern 25-game suspension, the Grizzlies will still be hoping for his quick return. Regardless, during his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Morant read out the following tweet:

“Ja Morant needa chill. He be going dummy. Still a soft a** b**ch made goofy tho.”

Advertisement

Despite the obvious insult, Morant did not mind the joke. He nonchalantly claimed that the comment didn’t really hurt his feelings.

Morant is determined to make a quick return to the NBA

While there is little doubt that Morant can quickly get his career back on track, the financial loss he has already undergone cannot be underestimated. Morant is known to have lost up to $50 million in terms of money by receiving a 25-game suspension.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaMorant/status/1676664164163436546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The player released another apologetic statement and appears to be taking active steps in order to make a return. The 23-year-old has been recently active on social media and recently commended his team’s decision to sign Derrick Rose. He responded to Isiah Thomas’ tweet claiming that Rose could get the best out of him, suggesting that he cannot wait to make a return.