“Still Want More Paint Touches!!”: Anthony Edwards Shouldn’t Rely Too Much on 3s, Says Former NBA Star

Jan 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As surprising as it may seem, Anthony Edwards is currently leading the NBA’s 2024-25 season in three-pointers made with 158. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has announced himself as a sharpshooter this season, shooting a remarkable 42.7% from the floor. This development is a complete 180 from his athleticism and explosiveness inside the paint that had been his signature in the past few seasons.

However, the athletic guard’s thunderous slam on Orlando Magic’s Anthony Black on Thursday prompted Austin Rivers to invite Ant back to the paint.

About nine minutes into the third quarter of the Magic-Wolves matchup, Edwards attacked the rim from the left flank, sensing a near-empty paint. Magic guard Black noticed the 23-year-old charging in from under the basket and tried to cut his run. But he soon realized that the T-Wolves superstar was a freight train headed toward the rim with full force.

The showstopping slam reminded Austin Rivers how dominant Ant can be on the inside. “This is why…as good as a 3 pointer shooter Ant is…I still want him living and having a steady diet in the paint!! 2 explosive and 2 strong,” he said.

“In an era with not a lot of interior defense he could literally live in there. I don’t mind his 3s, but still want more paint touches!!” Rivers added.

The former Clippers star makes a sensible point here. Edwards has been on a tear from the three-point line this season, which has forced teams to contest his shots more outside the arc. Defenders are no longer locking in on him solely to prevent a drive to the basket.

This allows the Minnesota star to unleash his explosiveness on the empty pockets created because of this dual offensive strategy. The T-Wolves has other sharpshooters in the lineup to warrant defensive attention. So Edwards has the leverage to mix up his offensive weapons, somewhat like Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

However, as Rivers said in his assessment, we don’t mind the threes coming in.

Anthony Edwards’ three-point revolution

The NBA’s transition into a three-point heavy league has compelled most players to focus on the three-ball, especially after the Boston Celtics utilized it so effectively last season. But Anthony Edwards has completely taken his transformation to the next level.

The Timberwolves guard is shooting 42.7% from three so far this season, a staggering 7-point jump from last season’s tally of 35.7%. His volume has also shot up remarkably. Edwards attempted 532 three-pointers in 2023-24, which is about 6.73 attempts per game.

This year he is attempting 10 three-pointers a game, having tallied 370 attempts in 37 contests. So it has been a three-point revolution for the 6-feet-4 guard.

Perhaps, Edwards has undertaken this strategy to facilitate a long career in the league. Explosive guards have not been able to sustain their athleticism for a long period, most succumbing to injuries and wear and tear on their knee. On the other hand, sharpshooters have thrived in the system till the very end of their prime.