“Stopped Everything”: Brandon Jennings Believes Draymond Green Is Sorry His Punch Kept Warriors From Winning Back-To-Back Titles

The Golden State Warriors were once giants that ruled the NBA. From 2015 to 2022, the Warriors won four championships while appearing in six NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the team is a shell of itself sitting 11th in the West despite still garnering superstar performances from Stephen Curry. Many aspects may contribute to the team’s downfall. However, former NBA player Brandon Jennings believes Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole changed the franchise’s winning trajectory.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Green notoriously punched Poole during a Warriors practice. Although the rising star remained on the team for the year, the chemistry never recovered. Golden State missed the playoffs entirely in the 2023-24 season in their first season without Poole. Jennings believes the Warriors had the opportunity to do something special, but Green’s actions prevented it all. He said,

“I mean, you guys had a chance to go back to back. That kind of stopped everything from happening for them. He just got to move on from it, but I do think he’s sorry though.”

Green expressed remorse following the Warriors’ recent showdown against Poole and the Wizards. The 25-year-old guard torched his former team for 38 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Following the game, Poole shared his love for his former teammates, well, at least most of them.

“I love those guys over there,” Poole said. “I love most of those guys over there.” This hint that Green is not included in that group sparked an apology from the former Defensive Player of the Year. Green kept it short and simple by responding to a post of Poole’s quote on X saying, “I really am sorry.”

I really am sorry — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 19, 2025

There is still a possibility the two can mend their relationship. However, Green’s damage toward the Warriors has already been done. Golden State is in a extremely difficult situation, and their future is in doubt.

Scarcity in Warriors’ young talent

One of the most impressive aspects of the Warriors’ 2022 title run is they did so while balancing two timelines. They were developing multiple players to grab the torch from the main core. Poole led the cause with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman. However, Poole is gone, the Wiseman experiment failed, and Moody has not found his groove with the team. This leaves Kuminga as the only substantial young talent.

Since the Warriors are at the bottom of the playoff rankings, a tough decision looms. Two-time MVP, Stephen Curry doesn’t have many years remaining in the NBA. However, he is still a superstar talent. Golden State has the opportunity to add a piece to contend for a championship, but it will require trading their young talent.

There isn’t much room for error for the GS front office. If this trend of success continues for the Warriors, Curry’s last years in the NBA, unfortunately, won’t consist of competitive basketball.