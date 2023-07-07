“Sucking on B***st Milk”: Stephen A Smith Responds To Josh Hart’s Ridicule With ‘Wild Take’, Leaves Fans In Split

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith posted a hilarious response to New York Knicks’ Josh Hart on Twitter. A long-term New York Knicks supporter, Smith was at the receiving end of ridicule from Hart due to him pretending to take a shot during a recent SportsCenter episode. Josh and his wife Shannon Hart recently welcomed two twin boys to their family in May. A few weeks later, Hart posted a tweet asking fans about their experience with “drinking the b***t milk” of their partners. This had led to a hilarious rant from Smith, who had called Josh Hart a “weird one.” This time around, after being initially mocked by the 28-year-old, Stephen A. Smith referenced his earlier comments in his response. He suggested that Hart was only mocking him because he had called him out for publicly talking about drinking b***t milk.

Smith, who is one of the most outspoken NBA analysts around, was probably not the best person to target, for the New York Knicks ace. Stephen A. is known for his hot takes and witty remarks, even then, his response to Smith was surprising.

Stephen A. Smith posts hilarious response to Josh Hart’s mocking

Initially, it was Hart who had made a joke on Stephen Smith. Smith could be seen taking a mock shot during a SportsCenter episode. This led to a tweet from Hart, who claimed he had to pause his workout:

“Had to pause my workout to say….Hell No @stephenasmith”

In response, Smith was quick to reference a rather embarrassing tweet from Hart. He claimed that the only reason the forward was mocking him was that he had previously called him out for his tweet. Smith finished things off with a simple question:

“Haaaaa. Don’t even try it bro. You still mad at me for getting on you for publicizing sucking on breast milk?”

Needless to say, there are not many comebacks available to Josh Hart to that stinging response.

Stephen A. Smith next in line to be fired by ESPN?

Stephen A. Smith might have reserved an utterly hilarious response for Josh Hart. However, there are other things that he will currently be concerned about.

The least of which is the fact that ESPN has fired close to 20 long-term analysts in recent days. This includes the likes of Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy.

Smith himself had responded to people calling for him to be sacked next. Without naming anyone, Smith claimed that there were plenty of other analysts who made more than him and deserved the sack more as well. He ended rhetoric in familiar fashion, asking his haters to “k**s his a**.”