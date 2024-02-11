Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs the Celtics? Feb 11th Injury Report for Heat Star Ahead of 2023 ECF Rematch

The Miami Heat had a tough start to their four-game homestand, suffering an 8-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Erik Spoelstra’s boys redeemed themselves by clinching back-to-back wins against the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs. Before going on a long road trip, the Florida side will host the in-form Boston Celtics in what will be a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Fans will hope that Jimmy Butler can suit up for the contest against the best team in the league.

After missing several games in the first half of the season, Butler has been relatively injury-free for the past month. However, he has been added to the Heat’s February 11 injury report before tonight’s contest at Kaseya Center. The 34-year-old has been listed as “questionable” for “personal reasons”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1756370352207249686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jimmy Butler has suited up for each of the Heat’s last 13 matchups. However, after the contest against the San Antonio Spurs, Butler was absent from practice on Friday and Saturday. Despite his excused absence, team personnel are hopeful that the 6ft 7” forward will kit up tonight.

Butler’s “personal reasons” have not been disclosed to the public. However, the 28-24 Heat will need their veteran forward to compete against a dominant Boston side.

Jimmy Butler is averaging only 15.5 points per game against the Celtics this season

Jimmy Butler had a terrific performance against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 postseason. As the #8 seed, Butler put up 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists to upset Jayson Tatum and Co. 4-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, he has failed to put up an inspiring performance in each of the two outings against the Boston Celtics this season. On 27th October, the six-time All-Star only managed to record 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Heat suffered a 111-119 loss. On 25th January, Butler blew his chance of redeeming himself. Playing 29 minutes, the six-time All-Star could only rack up 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA with a 40-12 record. Considering the fact that Joe Mazzulla’s boys have won 8 out of their last 10 games and have none of their rotational players on the injury report, the Cs will enter the contest as the favorites.

Despite not being favored to win, the Heat will fight tooth and nail to grab a victory. Currently, they are sitting at the 8th spot in the East. However, a win could have a significant impact, improving their chances of rising in the standings.