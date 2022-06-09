“You just have to clock Draymond Green one time, he reminds me of Dennis Rodman”: Charles Barkley on how’d he handle the Warriors DPOY

NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals how he’d handle Draymond Green, adding the Warriors forward reminds him of Dennis Rodman.

Charles Barkley and Draymond Green share a unique relationship of love-hate. With the Warriors DPOY becoming a part of the Turner family, there has only been an increase in his interactions with The Chuckster. Both Chuck and Dray are known for their no filter approach, never mincing their words.

Thus it won’t be wrong to say that both Barkley and Green have similar personality traits. Though the two are great friends, they never shy away from taking shots at each other, whether it’s The Chuckster’s triple-single remark or Green’s zero championships jibe.

Nevertheless, the two multiple-time All-Star share mutual respect and enjoy a healthy banter. Recently, Barkley was asked how he’d handle Green if he played against him, to which the Suns MVP had a hilarious response. Chuck added how Green reminded him of The Worm.

Barkley admits he wouldn’t hesitate to clock Green, something he employed on Rodman during his playing days.

Charles Barkley reveals he would adopt the same strategy against Draymond Green as he did against Dennis Rodman.

Barkley did have his share of controversies during his heydays in the league. The eleven-time All-Star was known to have a temper getting into altercations both on and off the court. The Suns forward had a history of physical scuffles on the hardwood, earning him multiple fines and suspensions.

Thus one can only imagine how he would deal with players like Green and Rodman, who are known to get into the skin of their opposition. Both former DPOYs play a game many describe as dirty. Nevertheless, Chuck wasn’t having any of it.

Charles Barkley on how he’d handle #Warriors forward Draymond Green if he played against him: “You just have to clock him one time with a good shot. Draymond reminds me of Dennis Rodman. Anytime I’d play against Rodman … (1 of 2) — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) June 8, 2022

“I’d hit him as hard as I could early in the game, and he would stop all of those antics. I’d do the same thing against Draymond.” — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) June 8, 2022

While we know Barkley isn’t joking when he says this, we also know that Green wouldn’t take this lying down. The three-time champion feeds on such kind of energy.

Though we’ll never know the answer to their matchup, these imaginary duels are a great subject for television debates.