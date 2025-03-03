“Think His Fine Should Be About $50,203,930”: Bradley Beal’s Flagrant Foul on Anthony Edwards Has Fans Fuming

The Phoenix Suns’ terrible season continues with their recent loss to the Timberwolves in a disappointing 18-point drubbing. Anthony Edwards balled out again, but the main talking point of the game was a highlight play that almost took place late in the fourth quarter involving him and Bradley Beal.

Up by 19 points and trying to put the exclamation point on a huge dub, Edwards tried to pull off an audacious dunk, but a push from Beal threw off his momentum, and he ended up missing.

While the act wasn’t originally labeled a foul, the referees later upgraded it to a Flagrant Foul 1. Of course, with the flagrant tag, Beal will have to pay a fine for his actions, and fans have chimed in on what they think he should have to shell out.

Seeing that the dunk would’ve been one of the most outrageous displays of athleticism ever, one particular fan quoted an exorbitant amount, which just so happens to be the equivalent of Beal’s annual salary.

Beal pushed Edwards from his waist while the 23-year-old was already in the act of dunking. An unnatural landing could’ve spelled a disastrous injury for the All-Star and most likely the end of his season.

“I think his fine should be about $50,203,930,” the fan said.

The Suns‘ guard hasn’t had a great reputation in the league since his move to Arizona, and one particular fan believes plays like the one we saw are the main cause. “Exactly why everyone dislikes Beal! Dangerous play on his part,” he commented.

While Beal immediately offered Anthony Edwards a hand up from the floor, one fan saw it as an act of saving face. He called out Beal’s action, saying, “How are you going to go over and say ‘mybad’ I didn’t mean to but knowing that you did mean to do it? Lol.”

With the loss, the Suns slumped to a 28-33 record, further falling out of the race for the play-in spots. Their misery will be further compounded by the fact that the resurgent Trail Blazers are just one game behind them and have recently shown good form.