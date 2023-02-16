“Kobe Bryant Would Never Do That!”: Former WNBA Player Lisa Leslie Once Came Out With Strong Take on R*pe Allegations

Kobe Bryant was a lot of things during his NBA career. Relentless, unflinching, indomitable, along with a mountain-sized pile of other verbs. And in the context of the NBA, these things would obviously be seen as a massive positive. After all, the desperation to dominate is often the reason athletes go on to become great.

But what about these factors outside of basketball? What happens when you go through a controversy such as a rape case allegation?

As you’d expect, most around the world went from adoring the man to absolutely despising him. And as you’d expect that is something that took a long time for his reputation to recover from.

However, while the whole world was against him, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie decided to stand by him. And the reason why couldn’t be more interesting.

Kobe Bryant never seemed like the kind of guy to pull something sleazy, as Lisa Leslie revealed in an interview

Lisa Leslie and Kobe Bryant went way back. They routinely went out together and even had a habit of confiding in each other. In fact, they were close enough to practically be considered as family.

However, none of it would stop Lisa Leslie from exposing everything if something was wrong with the Lakers legend.

And yet, when she was interviewed on the matter, she had nothing but good things to say.

Take a look at her thoughts on the topic in the tweet below.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant’s legacy is “not complicated” for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. “I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.” https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 4, 2020

It is important to mention that this interview was taken not too long after Kobe’s untimely death in January 2020. However, we doubt that had much to do with Leslie’s response.

Her statement seems to be filled with nothing but the truth of the matter. And frankly, she deserves some serious credit for answering that type of question in the wake of a close friend’s death.

How did Kobe Bryant meet Lisa Leslie?

As per reports on the matter, Lisa Leslie and Kobe Bryant met through a mutual friend when the latter was just a young star for the Lakers.

It has been noted that they quickly hit it off at the time, and would often spend time together.

Over time, Leslie began to spend time with Bryant’s family too, even stating the following on the matter.

“I just hit it off with the family… his mom reminded me of my mom”

By all accounts, it seemed like the perfect start to a friendship that was supposed to last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, fate had other plans.

Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.

