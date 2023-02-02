NBA All-Star as a Rookie: How Many Players Have Been All-Stars as Rookies?

Each time we see a rookie play out of their mind we instantly think of one thing. When was the last time a rookie got a chance to play in the NBA All-Star game? And more often than not, this question arises every other year.

We can take a look back at other instances such as when Ja Morant and Luka Doncic exploded in their rookie seasons. We always think back and see if they deserved to make the all-star team.

The NBA media and experts often add bias when it comes to rookies. There are only limited all-star slots and the voting often gives preference to players who are having breakout years.

So, the question is, how many rookies have been all-stars?

How many players have played the NBA All-Star game as a rookie?

The NBA has been active for over 76 years and in that instance, a whopping 45 rookies have played as all-stars. However, the sample size may be skewered.

As per the data available to us, since 1985, only 10 rookies have ever played in an all-star game. The rest 35 played before that. As we mentioned earlier, voter bias has completely shifted over the last few decades and it is evident.

Notable players to have made the NBA All-Star game as rookies are Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Bob Cousey, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Michael Jordan.

These are names from before the 1984-85 season when both Hakeem and MJ made the all-star team despite being rookies.

Who was the last player to play in the All-Star game as a Rookie?

Since then the list has dwindled and notable names make the list are Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill, Tim Duncan, Yao Ming, and Blake Griffin.

Blake Griffin was the last rookie to make the all-star game in the 2010-11 season. Since then there have been many worthy players, however, none have gotten the nod.

Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant never made the NBA All-Star game in their rookie years.

