Buddy Hield Girlfriend 2023: Everything there is to know about the sharpshooter's girlfriend, Remi Martinii

Buddy Hield has been in the league for close to seven seasons now and has made quite the name for himself. Known for being a great three-point shooter, he has performed adequately in the NBA. Drafted with the sixth overall pick back in 2016, Hield has geared up for the Pelicans, Kings, and most recently the Pacers. Over the course of his career, he has been a model of consistency and has cemented his place as a great role player.

However, basketball isn’t the only thing he has going for him. Buddy Love also has a loving family. One that he started with his girlfriend, Remi Martinii.

Buddy Hield has two children with his girlfriend Remi Martinii

His career as a basketball player aside, Buddy Hield is also a great father. The sharpshooter is a father to two beautiful children, a girl, and a boy. Both of whom he had with his girlfriend Remi Martinii.

While it is not clear when the two started dating, they have been together for quite some time

. The pair had their first child in 2017, just a year after Buddy started his NBA career. Like Hield, Martinii is also from the Bahamas and is equally accomplished.

She holds a degree in Law from the University of Westminster, London, and is both a successful model and social media influencer. Despite her fame as a model/influencer, Martinii still holds an interest in Law, and may even practice it later on in her life. All this while raising two kids as her husband balls out in the league.

The two are very private about their relationship and have continued to keep it that way. That being said, it is clear as day that Buddy Buckets has found himself a keeper in Remi Martinii.

