Suns head coach Monty Williams breaks silence on $194M contract worth Kevin Durant trade

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams finally addressed rumors of the potential Kevin Durant trade.

As the chaos in Brooklyn seems to have finally settled with Kevin Durant withdrawing his trade request, Suns head coach Monty Williams addresses rumors of the Nets superstar potentially joining his roster. What was supposed to be a quiet off-season turned out to be two months of mayhem.

Controversy’s favorite child, Durant, caused a storm this off-season with his demand to be traded. Coming off a first-round sweep, the former MVP and his teammate Kyrie Irving had already painted a target on their backs. Thus the Slim Reaper was once again the villain of the league.

Nonetheless, this didn’t stop other franchises from lining up at the Nets front office, with the Phoenix Suns being one of them. According to reports, KD had listed The Valley as one of his top destinations for trade, who seemed mutually interested in this deal.

Nonetheless, the Nets GM Sean Marks and co weren’t going to settle for anything less than a Devin Booker. Recently, Suns head coach Monty Williams opened up on the subject, revealing he was blown away by the news at first.

Suns head coach Monty Williams makes a candid revelation on the Kevin Durant trade.

It was a bitter-sweet outing for the Pheonix Suns last season, who, despite having a franchise record of 64-wins, failed to get past the conference semi-finals. A disappointing end for the Suns fans, who believed coach Williams and co had it all figured out post the Finals loss to the Bucks in 2021.

Thus Suns GM James Jones and co believed making a push for the Slim Reaper would finally bring their franchise its first championship. However, the Nets made sure this was not an easy task despite being offered the likes of Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, and a host of 1st round picks.

Recently, coach Williams gave his take on the matter, revealing that he liked his team the way they were.

“When I first heard about the Kevin Durant stuff, I was kind of blown away by it. At the same time, At the expense of what? I like our team.”

"At the expense of what, was my thinking"? Suns head coach, Monty Williams, shares his thoughts on the Kevin Durant to Phoenix rumors.

Williams did make a valid point, given the Suns had just signed franchise superstar D-Book to 4-year $214 million deal and had CP3 on a $120 million deal. On the other hand, KD had 4-years $194 million left on his contract to honor.

