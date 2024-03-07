Suns Injury Report: Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight Against The Raptors Following Kevin Durant’s Gutsy Performance Against The Nuggets?

After suffering back-to-back losses, the Phoenix Suns got back to winning ways during their lone-game road trip. Backed by an impressive 35-point clutch performance by Kevin Durant, the Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 in overtime. With the Suns now hoping to begin their two-game homestand on a successful note, the availability of Devin Booker will be crucial.

The Phoenix Suns will be missing several crucial players for tonight’s clash against the Toronto Raptors. A total of four players have been added to the injury report, all of whom are listed as “out” – Devin Booker, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, and Nassir Little.

Despite some time having passed since it happened, it is clear that Booker’s ankle injury is still bothering him. During the Suns’ 2nd March clash against the Houston Rockets, Booker suffered an ankle sprain. Late in the clash, while playing defense, D-Book stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot and was immediately taken off the floor.

The good news is that, as NBA reporter Chris Haynes recently announced, the injury to Booker is a minor one. In fact, he even went on to say that if this were the postseason, the Suns star would look to play through the problem. As for the earliest possible return date at the moment, Phoenix is targeting the March 9th matchup against the Boston Celtics. That said, nothing other than the gravity of the ailment has received concrete confirmation.

Shams Charania provides a further update on Devin Booker

A few days after the injury, Shams Charania gave an important update on Devin Booker. The NBA insider revealed that the shooting guard was set to be sidelined for at least 7-10 days.

“The Suns and Devin Booker are bracing for his right ankle sprain to keep him sidelined for at least the next seven to ten days, sources tell me. Booker suffered the ankle sprain on Saturday and the Suns are 31-19 with him in the lineup this year and just 4-17 without,” Charania said.

Before the 5th March clash against the Denver Nuggets, Frank Vogel also spoke to the reporters, giving an update on his star player’s health. After calling Book’s injury “day-to-day”, the Suns’ head coach stated that the team was examining the injury closely.

“We’ll see how he is over the weekend and into next week,” Vogel said.

While the Phoenix Suns will be the favorites during their clash against the Toronto Raptors, they would want Booker to make a return quickly since the team has a winning 31-19 record with him in the lineup while having a losing record of 5-7 without him.