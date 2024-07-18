Suns Owner Mat Ishbia is Impressed With Commissioner Adam Silver’s Leadership

The Phoenix Suns were a team that became a favorite to win it all in the West last season. However, all hope was lost when the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked them out of the first round. Now, any team owner would be unhappy with acquiring stars and still losing big, but not the Suns owner, Mat Ishiba.

Making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Mat talked about the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver. Ishiba praised Silver’s leadership and expressed his admiration for his vision for the game and the multiple leagues under him.

“Adam Silver has done an amazing job leading these leagues and doing all the great things he does with this media deal. It’s getting great partners and it’s really trying to grow the league… It’s a global league… Just like soccer is around the world, basketball is around the world…”

Further, discussing what goes on in team meetings, the Suns owner talked about the new media deals that are coming in, not just for the NBA but the WNBA as well. He also spoke highly of Silver’s efforts of taking care of all the subsidiary leagues that go along with it; the G-League, the WNBA, and even the 2K League.

It must be also noted that after Silver took over the helm for the late David Stern, he made some big moves that caught the attention of fans, players, and even owners around the league.

Some other decisions by Adam Silver over the years

One of the biggest decisions he took was to fine the Los Angeles Clippers owner, Donald Sterling, for his racial comments. Silver not only fined him $2.5 million, but also banned him for life. Later, ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer purchased the team for $2 billion.

Another remarkable decision that Silver made was the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Despite the COVID-19 situation, he made sure to find a way for the league to finish the season without jeopardizing anyone’s health or values.

Even the Black Lives Matter movement saw great support from the NBA Commissioner. The League and the Players Association worked together to bring awareness to this social injustice that took the entire world by storm.