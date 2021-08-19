“Isaiah Thomas wants to keep his rumors of working out with the Lakers in-house”: Former Celtics star is hoping to make a comeback in the NBA and has been in talks with several teams

During a recent interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN’s The Jump, former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas spoke about making a comeback in the NBA and his rumored workout with the LA Lakers.

Recently, Thomas made headlines with his incredible 81-point performance at the Seattle Pro-Am circuit. IT had 40-points in the first half itself.

His recent performance has definitely let people take notice of him. According to reports, several teams have expressed an interest in the point guard. However, the LA Lakers seem to be the front-runner.

Once an MVP candidate player, Thomas has failed to find a permanent house post leaving Boston. The 2x All-Star has been on several rosters in the last 4 NBA seasons but has been reduced to a role player.

IT had a landmark year during the 2016-17 season. The Celtics point guard averaged 28.9 PPG, 5.9 APG, and 0.9 SPG on a 46.3% shooting from the field and 37.9% from the 3-point line. Thomas earned the name 4th quarter king owing to his clutch performances.

Thomas’ 53-point performance against the Washington Wizards was the second-highest scoring performance in franchise history. It was a very emotional moment for IT, who had lost his younger sister a couple of days back.

Isaiah Thomas adds to the mystery around his workout with the LA Lakers

When asked about his goal to be back in the NBA, IT said, “That’s the only goal. That’s the only goal…is to be in the NBA and to be on a roster.”

He added,

“I know I got the talent to do it. I’m finally healthy. I’m just waiting on the opportunity. I know at some point when it does come, I’ll take full advantage of it and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

In an interview post his pro-am circuit success, when anchor Malika Andrews tried to divulge some details about Thomas’ plans and his rumor workout with the Lakers.

However, Thomas seemed to be in a jovial mood adding sparks to the rumors,

“I wanna try to keep that in-house. I mean I saw there was something out there from the other day. I’ve been in the gym with some highly talented guys. Yeah, I’ve been in the gym with who you think I’ve been in the gym with.”

There is no doubt that Thomas is one of the most talented point guards in the league and could be a great fit on the Lakers roster, especially since they lack shooting depth. However, injuries have always been a concern for the former Celtics star.