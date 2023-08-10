Suspicious of Zion Williamson’s ‘Health Goals,’ LeBron James’ Former Teammate ‘Indirectly Questions’ $39,446,090 Paycheck

After a 17-season playing career in the NBA, it’s safe to say Richard Jefferson had a reasonably successful run in the league. Playing alongside LeBron James, Jefferson helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first NBA championship in 2016. Following his playing career, RJ became a TV analyst, often putting out his views and opinions on current players. In the episode, ‘ Zion’s MAKE or BREAK Season: Will He Stay Healthy?’ of Road Trippin’, Jefferson and Channing Frye discussed Zion Williamson’s career and his recent issues with staying healthy. Questioning Williamson’s $39,446,090 paycheck from the New Orleans Pelicans, Jefferson raised concerns about Zion’s availability for the team in times of need.

Zion Williamson has recently emphasized his need to get back on track with his health. The Pelicans forward’s previous season was cut short due to injuries right before the post-season. On Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Williamson recently stated how he looked up to LeBron James as his blueprint for a healthy lifestyle. However, LBJ’s former teammate thinks Williamson has much catching up to do to be as fit as LeBron James.

Richard Jefferson takes a jab at Zion Williamson’s $39,446,090 paycheck for his concerning health issues

In an episode of Road Trippin’, Richard Jefferson indirectly took a jab at Zion Williamson’s 5-year, $197,230,450 contract with the Pelicans. Discussing the issue with Channing Frye, RJ expressed his concerns regarding the availability of Zion Williamson, particularly during critical moments like the postseason. Jefferson highlights how it is impractical to sit on the bench while being paid exorbitant money through player contracts. Thus, to fully honor contracts, RJ emphasizes how players like Zion Williamson should maintain their health and fitness.

“There are players that do every single thing in their capability, 24 hours a day, to be on the court. Those are the people that tell me by their actions that they wanna be there. Oh, because there are things I could have done differently. Like, could I have not gained 20 pounds, could I have not gained 30 pounds. Just because I’m hurt, and I tweak this, doesn’t mean that now it’s like ‘Oh, I’m gonna gain 20 pounds and then, I gotta lose it to get myself back into shape.’ It’s like, ‘I get injured, and I tweak something, and I’m, let’s say, 300 pounds. Okay? Well, when I’m ready, when it’s time for my injury to be healed. I need to be 300 pounds. Not 315, not 308, not 312’ and that means every single thing that you do and eat go into that. That’s how you tell me how you want to be on the court.”

Zion Williamson has suffered from weight issues since his college days. In 2021, Zion was reported to be weighing over 300 pounds in Pelicans’ training camp. The Pelicans also include a clause in his contract that would penalize him if his body weight and fat percentage add up to more than 133 kilograms.



In April of this year, David Griffin, the executive vice president of operations for the Pelicans, provided reassurance to fans by stating that Zion would be available for the upcoming season. Despite this, Griffin also conveyed the belief that Zion has the potential to improve his availability by proactively working on his fitness and health.

Zion’s track record includes missing numerous critical games due to various injuries. Last season, he participated in only 29 games, and he was absent for the entire 2021-22 season due to a broken foot. In light of these challenges, there’s speculation that the Pelicans might contemplate trading or moving forward without Zion Williamson on their roster.

Zion Williamson spoke about his weight loss journey in Gilbert Arenas’ podcast

Zion Williamson recently appeared on Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena Podcast and detailed his weight loss journey. Speaking to the panelists and Gilbert Arenas, Williamson admitted the hardships and difficulties of his weight loss journey.

“I’m 20, 22, have all the money in the world — well, it feels like all the money in the world. It’s hard. I’m at that point now, because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there.”

Zion expressed his aspiration to emulate LeBron James’ approach to maintaining his health during the podcast discussion. LeBron James is known for his rigorous workout regimen, which reportedly costs around $1,500,000 and contributes to his remarkable physical condition even at the age of 38.

If Zion Williamson is genuinely dedicated to adopting similar commitments, there is hope that the upcoming season could bring a renewed sense of energy and improved performance for him.