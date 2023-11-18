“Takes a Lot for His Sacrifice”: Paul George Commends Russell Westbrook’s Leadership, Kawhi Leonard Adds Praise as Clippers Star Takes Bench Role

Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts with guard Russell Westbrook (0) after scoring three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to be a lethal squad with the addition of James Harden. Of course, with the team having four of the most gifted players in the NBA in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Harden, everyone believed that the California side would quickly rise up to the top of the west.

However, the Clippers had quite a shocking start. Ever since the blockbuster trade took place, Ty Lue’s team lost their first five games with James Harden on the squad. Ultimately, before their contest against the Houston Rockets, reports revealed that Westbrook had decided to come off the bench.

Russ’ sacrifice ended up working in the team’s favor as the Clippers clinched a huge 106-100 win against an in-form Rockets side. This became their first victory since Harden’s arrival and the first win in the month of November. His decision to come off the bench proved crucial for the team in the biggest way. The 2018 MVP lodged the best performance of his stint with the Clippers – 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Following the win, during the postgame press conference, PG13 commended Mr. Triple-Double for his selfless decision of being demoted to the bench. Recognizing Russ’ sacrifice, George said:

“It just takes a lot for his sacrifice… Can’t say enough just on the character of Russ and just his leadership.”

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time during his stint with the Clippers

Russell Westbrook demanded out of the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the many reasons for the same – he was demoted to the bench. Since being acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook has been playing some incredible basketball.

During the 21 games as a member of the Clippers during the 2022-2023 season, the 6ft 4” guard recorded 15.8 points and 7.6 assists. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the former UCLA Bruin even had a solid postseason outing – 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Even during the first 10 games of the 2023-2024 campaign, Russ started and played reasonably well. However, his decision to come off the bench marked the first time that he didn’t start during his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Just like PG, even Leonard applauded Westbrook for the same.

Hopefully, the Clippers find themselves much more comfortable with this lineup and rotation. Fans of the Clippers will wish that the team soon manages to grab many more wins.