“Takes Us to the Top”: Buddy Hield Opens Up About Teaming Up With Draymond Green

Despite the league suspending Draymond Green thrice due to on-court indiscretions last season, the Warriors have never considered parting ways with the veteran forward. They handed him a four-year, $100 million contract extension in the 2023 offseason despite a bloated luxury tax bill, a courtesy they did not extend to guard Klay Thompson. That begs the question, why do the Warriors consider Green so special? His new teammate Buddy Hield has the answer.

During a conversation with radio host Jim Rome, the guard, who joined the team in July, revealed how Green has helped him acclimatize to life as a Warrior. The 31-year-old claimed that the forward is the most important figure in the locker room. According to Hield, the four-time NBA champion is a glue guy who supports his teammates through thick and thin and there’s more to him than meets the eye. Hield told Rome,

“He is the heartbeat of this team. It’s such a joy to be around him. The thing that perception they put out there it’s always outside noise until you’re really there, being around a person and you get to feel their vibe, their energy.”

He credited Green for his incredible two-way impact and was in awe of his chemistry with Stephen Curry. He then pointed out how the veteran forward commands attention and has been responsible for lifting the team’s spirits when it’s down. Hield added,

“He’s a great leader and I tell you, man, when he speaks, everyone listens and he’s that voice in the locker room that takes us to the top.”



Green’s exemplary leadership skills have been on full display to start the 2024-25 season. He looks much more focused than last season, which has helped the Warriors become intimidating on both ends of the floor. The two-way forward continues to be a key player for the Warriors.

Draymond Green’s importance to the Dubs

Green’s unrelenting hustle and knack for unsettling opponents with his physical playstyle was the catalyst of the Warriors’ four-championship run over the past decade. He has been responsible for taking on the toughest defensive assignments while also playing a crucial role in the Warriors’ offense, especially as a feeder.

Stephen Curry and Co. often lose steam when he is not on the floor because he directs the team on both ends. Last season, the Warriors lost 14 of the 27 games he missed and won 33 out of the 55 games he played in.

Green’s availability has been key to the Warriors’ stellar 6-1 start to the 2024-25 season. His defense has been impeccable as indicated by his incredible performance against Zion Williamson, who shot only 17-of-39 in the two games between the Pelicans and Warriors in late October.

The Warriors understand that the veteran forward’s violent outbursts and penchant for getting technical fouls are inescapable. However, his impact as a player and a leader is astounding and they are willing to live with his eccentric behavior because the positives outweigh the negatives by a lot.