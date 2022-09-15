“Taking L’s on and off the court”: Odell Beckham Jr. roasts Kyle Kuzma’s latest fit, NBA Twitter follows suit

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. uses Star Wars reference to roast former Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma’s fit

Kyle Kuzma has finally found some semblance of success with the Washington Wizards. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 6’9″ forward lost his footing in his last two seasons.

The playoffs mistakes in 2021 came to haunt him. Fans raged and requested he be traded. The team listened and Kuzma was sent packing to Washington.

Once with the Wizards, he fit in as a starter and earned his minutes with his performance. Without LeBron and Anthony Davis calling the shots, Kyle Kuzma has found his voice back.

But apart from his on-court struggles and success, Kuz certainly leaves his mark off the court. The 27-year-old is an avid social media user and likes to keep up with the trends.

In fact, he is one of those who believes himself capable of not just riding trends but making them. However, things don’t often go as planned and for Kuzma, things rarely go as planned. Especially when it comes to his risky choice in outfits.

This time around, Kyle’s latest drip is drawing up a ton of ridicule from fans and a certain celebrity.

Also read: “It boils down to the OG 23, Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless reasons why the ’92 Dream Team would crush LeBron James’ Redeem Team

Kyle Kuzma roasted by Odell Beckham Jr. and NBA fans for bold fashion week outfit

This isn’t the first time Kuz has been spotted in a loud outfit. His drip often challenges the lines of cool and outrageous but there have been a few instances where celebrities and fans have questioned his choices.

Like the time LeBron James called him out for his awful oversized pink sweater. Bron’s brutal comment under Kyle’s Instagram post went viral and resonated with a lot of fans.

This time, it’s NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. who took the charge of ridiculing Kuzma’s outfit. He commented under Kuzma’s Instagram post:

“Sith lordddd!!!! the last boss off Star Wars loookin ahhh ninnnn”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz)

NBA fans were also quick to jump on Kuzma’s case.

Taking L’s on and off the court — Kalum (@0fficial_Kal) September 14, 2022

When you wear your coat out to recess but realize it’s hot af. — Ian (@ianjaybeee) September 14, 2022

How do you walk out wearing this and keep a straight face? — 🅿️uneet Basra (@rondo9534) September 14, 2022

Sooo i dont get what they doing with these outfits do they think its gonna make people wanna buy those? — Greg G (@GregGesel) September 14, 2022

Are these jokes? I really feel like designers are just not trying and are just designing things as ridiculous as they can to see if everyone will Ooohh and Aaaahh — Brent Lowell Pratt (@brentpratt41701) September 14, 2022

Maybe Kuzma needs to ask the designers to pick better outfits next time there is a fashion week.

Also read: Stephen Jackson, who smoked Marijuana with Jessica Alba, was Destroyed by 51-Year-Old Michael Jordan