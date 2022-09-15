Basketball

“Taking L’s on and off the court”: Odell Beckham Jr. roasts Kyle Kuzma’s latest fit, NBA Twitter follows suit

"Taking L's on and off the court": Odell Beckham Jr. roasts Kyle Kuzma's latest fit, NBA Twitter follows suit
Adit Pujari

Previous Article
Hotels cost skyrocket to whopping $2,000 per night for upcoming 2022 Singapore Grand Prix weekend
Next Article
Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer engaged in a wholesome emoji battle in 2015
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer engaged in a wholesome emoji battle in 2015
Kobe Bryant and Roger Federer engaged in a wholesome emoji battle in 2015

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and tennis megastar Roger Federer have always spoken highly…