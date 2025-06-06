“Talked Sh*t to Me”: Jason Richardson Opens Up on Facing Michael Jordan, Recalls Being Dominated by 38 Y/O Legend

Every NBA player remembers their first career start. Few have as good a story from it as Jason Richardson. The two-time Slam-Dunk champion was assigned to guard Michael Jordan in his first-ever start when MJ was on the Wizards. It did not go well for him.

Advertisement

Richardson shared the story of his “long night” guarding His Airness during a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George. The now 44-year-old star recalled how excited he was when he saw his name on the sheet for his first-ever career start as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

“I got my first career start, it was against Washington. I’m seeing my matchup. It’s Mike,” he stated. “I’m like, ‘Oh shit I’m guarding Mike. It’s on.’ I’m 20 years old. It’s on.” The Warriors must have had a lot of faith in Richardson, as the first play of the game was drawn up for him to show off against Mike. Unfortunately, Mike was also guarding him.

“First play of the game is for me. It’s ran for me. I catch the ball I see Mike, I’m like ‘Oh yeah.’ Try to make a move. Mike steals the ball and go down. Boom score a point,” Richardson said with a smile. The smile was because he remembered what Jordan screamed at him afterward.

“Next play, I’m guarding him in the post. ‘They got this young ass rookie on me? Oh hell no. It’s about to be a long night for you mother f***er.'” Jason then laughed when he revealed that a 38-year-old Jordan dropped 32 points to his 8 points.

“It was a long night,” he added. “He talked shit to me the whole night.” Richardson later admitted that it did shake his confidence a little bit. “How will I survive in this league? He was 38.”

Fortunately, Richardson proved that he could be a fan favorite wherever he played. He was more than just a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champ, but injuries eventually slowed him down. Richardson walked away from the game with respect, both for how he played and how he carried himself.

This story with the GOAT is both hilarious and a lesson. Jordan would have cooked almost any young player through aura alone. Richardson should feel lucky that he has such an incredible tale to retell.