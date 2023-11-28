HomeSearch

“Keep Playing with Me Kenny Imma Knock Your A** Out”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Hilariously ‘Threatened’ the Rockets Legend for Calling Him

Advait Jajodia
|Published November 28, 2023

"Keep Playing with Me Kenny Imma Knock Your A** Out": Shaquille O'Neal Once Hilariously 'Threatened' the Rockets Legend for Calling Him

Credits: NBA on TNT

Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty savvy social media user and hence, quite used to pranks and practical jokes. However, he did not appreciate it when Kenny Smith tried pulling off a viral trend on him. A couple of years ago, the “I’m busy right now” prank peaked on TikTok and Instagram. Trying to be as playful as ever, the Houston Rockets legend was hoping to prank Shaq. However, the prank didn’t quite end up going how Smith would’ve liked it to go.

The NBA on TNT crew had Kenny Smith call up Shaquille O’Neal and pull off this prank on him. Of course, Shaq being the social media aficionado that he is, knew what the prank was right away. Seemingly quite furious with the disturbance, the big man didn’t appear to be a huge fan of the prank. Here’s how their conversation went down:

Kenny Smith [after Facetiming Shaq]: “Yo, I’m busy right now. Can I call you back?”

Shaquille O’Neal: “What? Keep playing with me, Kenny, Imma knock you’re a** out.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0FCI0RRFU0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaq and Kenny have a solid bond sharing the Inside the NBA stage for over a decade. At no point was Shaq serious over the harmless joke, but he pretended to be angry which made it all the more hilarious.

Shaquille O’Neal constantly ‘threatens’ his colleagues

As threatening as it sounds, this is the way the Inside the NBA panel joke around with each other. While Shaquille O’Neal did threaten Smith, it wasn’t the first time that he has threatened his co-panelists. Charles Barkley is the member who usually receives such threats most of the time.

Four years ago, during the playoffs, Charles Barkley was hogging a segment. O’Neal was absolutely livid and warned Chuck, “I ain’t sensitive, I am going to knock your a** out.”

Back in 2018, during live TV, Barkley allowed his intrusive thoughts to win and went on to actually punch the Big Aristotle. Understandably, Barkley was scared of O’Neal, who he thought would retaliate, and hence decided to run away.

Even though the guys are constantly fighting and bickering with each other, it’s all fun and games. The fun element that these four personalities bring to NBA analysis is part of the reason why Inside the NBA is loved by viewers.

Share this article

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

A 21-year-old with a BBA degree specializing in marketing, Advait Jajodia is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush and a passionate basketball enthusiast. Advait has been immersed in the world of basketball since picking up a basketball at the age of 9. Excelling as a two-time national-level player, specifically as a point guard during the Golden State Warriors' dominant era, he draws inspiration from the electrifying style of Stephen Curry. Beyond the NBA, Advait finds joy in playing various sports, exploring intriguing conspiracy theories, and boosting his 2K rating to 99. He also holds admiration for athletes like Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, and Phil Foden, recognizing their exceptional skills.

Read more from Advait Jajodia