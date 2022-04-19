“When it came to basketball, I had no fear”: Kobe Bryant opens up about his mamba mentality

Many fans fondly remember Kobe Bryant for his legendary skills on the basketball court. His Mamba mentality, however, is what will live on.

Bryant’s inspirational “mamba mentality” clearly had just as long and powerful an impact. Kobe’s philosophy was based on working hard to achieve one’s goals and constantly striving to improve.

“To summarise what mamba mentality is, it means constantly striving to be the best version of yourself,” Bryant said. During his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe did just that. “That is the state of mind. It’s a never-ending quest to be better today than you were yesterday.”

Bryant elaborated on the mentality in an interview with Amazon Book Review in 2018.

“Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in hard work when it counts the most,” he explained. “It’s the ultimate competitive spirit mantra.” It started as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it’s grown into a mindset that athletes – and even non-athletes – embrace.”

“I did not fear playing basketball,” says Kobe Bryant

Kobe would work tirelessly as a child to improve his game. Kobe had a short learning curve by the time he made it to the NBA. Bryant wanted to be the best from the start.

He had an insatiable desire to improve and be the best. He never needed outside forces to motivate himself.

Kobe discusses his approach to the game in his book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.

I had no fear when it came to basketball. That is, if I wanted to incorporate something new into my game, I would see it and try to incorporate it right away. I wasn’t afraid of making a mistake, looking bad, or being embarrassed. That’s because I was always thinking about the end result, the long game.

“Every time, hard work outweighs talent,” he added. “Mamba mentality is about getting up at 4 a.m. to work out, doing more than the next guy, and then believing in the work you’ve put in when it’s time to perform.” You’re leaving the outcome to chance if you don’t study, prepare, and practice. “I don’t believe in fate.”

Kobe Bryant’s tenacity was formed in the mind

Bryant allegedly gave himself the moniker “Black Mamba” after watching Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film Kill Bill, in which the mamba snake was code for a deadly assassin.

Adding “mentality” to the end, the concept was adopted by players all over the world, and he went on to become a mentor, idol, and inspiration to the next generation of NBA stars.