“Tall Like Angel Reese”: Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Names Sky Star as Reason for “Stealing” Mom Gabrielle Union’s Heels

Dwyane Wade may be an NBA legend, but that doesn’t mean he is the favorite basketball player in his children’s hearts. The rapid growth of the WNBA has made a big impact on young girls worldwide. Wade’s daughter, Kaavia, is no different. Her allegiance to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is unyielding. Even reaching the point where Kaavia stole her mother, Gabrielle Union’s, high heels to be like Reese.

The 2024 WNBA rookie class made history last season. Plenty of the coverage was on Fever star Caitlin Clark and rightfully so, but Reese had a legendary rookie campaign as well. The 6-foot-3 forward led the league in total rebounds in only her first season. However, her play on the court wasn’t the only impact aspect about her.

Reese’s cadence off the court gravitated toward a multitude of fans. It seems that Wade’s daughter, Kaavia, is one of the many. The six-year-old is already thirsting to grow in stature. The WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up has greatly inspired Kaavia.

Kaavia and her mother, Gabrielle, sat down with PEOPLE magazine for a special interview. Union asked her daughter questions, to which she promptly provided adorable answers. The two discussed the youngster’s affinity with high heels and who sparked it.

“When you come in Mommy’s bathroom or my closet, what do you always come to steal?” Union asked.

“Your shoes,” Kaavia responded.

Union followed up by asking, “What do you like about high heels?” “I love just pretending that I’m bigger,” Kaavia explained.

“You want to be tall like Angel Reese?” Union asked, and Kaavia confirmed.

Despite the flak Reese receives on social media, she has plenty of fans who adore her. Kaavia is one of them, and luckily for her, she has a special relationship with the WNBA superstar.

Since Wade retired from the NBA, he has ventured into the business world. The three-time NBA champion became a minority owner of the Sky in 2023. His connection to the team has given Kaavia the chance to meet her favorite WNBA player on multiple occasions.

Kaavia loves Angel

The love that Kaavia has for Angel isn’t for show. Basketball runs in her blood, but her affection lies with the WNBA. She continues to let the world know how much she loves Reese, especially since the shirt she wore on the first day of school featured the Sky star.

The love from the young child warmed Reese’s heart. In an episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, Wade informed her about Kaavia’s outfit. Reese couldn’t contain her joy.

“That was cute! I love that,” Reese said.

The two continue to have a wholesome relationship. During the season, Reese took the time to visit Kaavia, who was sitting courtside at a Sky game, and shared a hug with her biggest fan.

With the 2025 WNBA season just around the corner, one thing is certain: Kaavia will be rooting for Angel and the Sky all the way.