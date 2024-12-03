“Targetting Certain Areas or Plays”: Victor Wembanyama Credits Spurs’ Video Department for Team’s Improvement

Many people considered Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to be a lottery team yet again this year, as the West has gotten stronger. However, the Spurs have surprised analysts and fans alike, and are 10th in the Conference, with an 11-9 record. Wemby has, of course, been stellar, averaging nearly 26 points in November. He also recorded a career-high 50-point game, and he believes the Spurs’ improvement has been in part due to their video analysis team.

When speaking to the media about the Spurs’ upturn in fortunes, he claimed he gets his feedback from the video team, and uses their pointers to improve his shot selection. Wemby, who’s shooting a lot more threes this season, had a cold start. However, with the help of the backroom staff, he managed to shoot the ball at nearly 36% last month.

“I personally like to get a lot of content from the video room. They do a great job targeting certain areas and certain type of plays where we need to get better. This is something I’ve really loved from them all season. Every time they’ve given me advice or content to watch, it’s been very purposeful, its worked.”

Of course, it’s not just due to video analytics. The Spurs players also have coaching sessions with the video team, using their film time to understand and improve their game. They are currently on a tear, and teams have no answer for their talisman. Wemby’s efficiency from beyond the arc means they can’t allow him to shoot uncontested threes, and his length and skill in the paint means he has to be doubled-teamed.

Even at 20 years of age, Victor Wembanyama showed great leadership skills when he was asked to name one person from the video staff who helped him the most. He claimed that praising only one person would be unfair to everyone, as the entire video team has helped the team improve.

When asked for an example about the kind of demands he makes from the video team, Wemby shared that he asks the team for clips of the last time the Spurs played any team and tries to discern the best way to approach the game from those clips. Be it a style of play that worked previously, or an error that the team was making, Wemby tries to take it all in before tipoff, ensuring that he and the team know the best way to defeat any opposition they face.

Wemby and the Spurs are slowly rising

At this point in time last year, the Spurs were an abysmal 3-16. Of course, player development and offseason acquisitions have helped greatly, but the main difference is the team’s chemistry. Last year, the starting 5 consisted of young players who were all desperate to make their mark. This often led to easy passes being overlooked and flashier basketball being played.

In Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, the Spurs side added some much-needed veteran leadership. CP3, who’s in his 20th season, has been vital as his passing ability has helped the rest of his teammates grow as offensive forces. Barnes, who won a championship in 2015, has contributed on both ends of the floor. His shooting and floor spacing have allowed the Spurs’ more athletic players to wreak havoc at the rim, and their current record is a reflection of the veterans’ impact.