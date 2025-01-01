“Targetting the Right Players”: Victor Wembanyama Brings Up Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson While Reflecting on Spurs’ Improvement

The San Antonio Spurs crushed the LA Clippers at the AT&T Center with a dominant 122-86 win. Led by James Harden, the Clippers were no match to the Spurs’ brilliance on both ends of the floor. During the post-game presser, Victor Wembanyama talked about his team’s strategy of locking up the opposition’s best players.

Wemby referred to the last two games his team played against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks. He stated that restricting Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson was a win for the Spurs, even though they lost both games.

When asked what drove him and his team to dominate against the Clippers, Wemby said, “I just happened to feel good today. We always have the will to do well, to respect our game plan, to respect our points of focus individually.” The Spurs star believes it was their day to dominate from the tip-off.

Wembanyama also talked about the reason why the Spurs clicked so well today against a good team. He stated that they learned a lot from the four-game road trip they were on and implemented the takeaways in this game.

He added, “My teammates did a great job targeting the right players.” Wemby was referring to how the Spurs restricted Ant to 14 points on Sunday.

I asked Victor Wembanyama what drove his energy and focus tonight from the start and how his teammates found such great chemistry. He shared that the team learned from recent tough road losses. Despite dominating defensively, all the pieces are finally coming together. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/RTL9ktsae2 — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) January 1, 2025

He claimed another small victory in being able to hold Brunson to only 20 points at MSG. The 20-year-old said, “It shows how much of a [good] work they do, Jeremy [Sochan] especially…I think we learned a lot. Obviously, we didn’t have all the pieces together…but it shows some improvement.”

The Spurs lost close games against the Timberwolves and the Knicks, by two and three points respectively. Wemby believes that they could’ve won both contests, but it’s important to celebrate small wins as the team is moving in the right direction. The Spurs are currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

They have a 17-16 record and have won six of the last 10 games. In the 122-86 win against the Clippers, Wemby led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists. He dropped 27-9-5 in 26 minutes and allowed the rest of his teammates to contribute as well. The Spurs brought 15 players into the game and gave them all significant playing time. All 15 players ended up being on the scoresheet.