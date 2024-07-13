“Tatum Brown Relationship Going Down”: Jaylen Brown’s Comment on Anthony Edwards Has NBA Fans Speculating

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard recently opted out of the Team USA Squad headed for the Paris Olympics. Even though it opened up a spot for the 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, he was snubbed yet again as the spot was given to Derrick White. When Jayson Tatum was asked by the media to comment on Brown’s absence, he tried to avoid answering the question. After that incident caused a stir, Brown recently commented “#1 option” on Anthony Edwards’ Instagram post, which featured a photo of him practicing for Team USA.

This comment has now led fans to believe that the dynamic Boston duo might be struggling to keep their bond intact.

The team announcement for USA Basketball for the Paris Olympics received a positive response from fans in the beginning. As time passed, fans started questioning why players like Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving weren’t considered for the team. Even after a slot opened up recently, Brown wasn’t the one considered by the selection committee despite his recent heroics in the Finals.

However, the bigger picture here, especially for the fans, is the effect that this will have on Tatum and Brown’s friendship. Other than being sidelined for the Olympics, Brown is now openly supporting Ant-Man as the number one option in the Team USA squad despite Jayson Tatum’s presence on the same team.

One fan said that this is going to be destructive for the Celtics dynasty which is just about to take its flight.

Celtics dynasty over before it began — Ahmari (@amariwontmiss) July 12, 2024

Another fan pointed out that immediately after winning the championship, their relationship has started to go downhill. He posted, “Tatum Brown relationship going down by the minute smh”.

Tatum Brown relationship going down by the minute smh pic.twitter.com/02g7D5dSPQ — JusticeZen (@ShyanRajakumar2) July 12, 2024

Another fan stated that the recent comment from Brown isn’t a good look for his friendship with Tatum.

Wow jb and Tatum relationship not looking too good right now @balldntlie_ 😳 — ⚡️ (@AbdirazaqAdeys_) July 12, 2024

While all of this is merely speculation at this point, fans have enough reasons to believe that there are tensions building between the two. Tatum’s recent response to a question about Brown has added further fuel to the fire.

Jayson Tatum struggles to answer a question on Jaylen Brown’s exclusion

The two Celtics stars have been friends for a while. After winning the 2024 Championship, both of them were heard singing praises of one another in the media. However, it seems like the Olympic selection saga is taking a toll on their friendship.

When Tatum was recently asked, “Have you talked to JB at all?” The 26-year-old said no. Then another reporter asked him if it’s tough for him to not have his Celtics teammate at the camp. However, Tatum struggled to put words together for an answer.

Reporter: "Have you talked to JB at all?" Jayson Tatum: "Ah, no." JT struggled when asked about Jaylen Brown's exclusion from Team USA 👀 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/Li6MX6wFal — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2024

He said, “I mean, there’s so many guys that could, you know, take that last spot or whatever.” Some fans even equated this to the fact that despite leading the team in points, rebounds and assists in the Finals, he lost the FMVP to Brown and that is why he doesn’t have a good relationship with his teammate anymore.

This is a tricky situation right now between the two stars of the Celtics. The fans of the franchise are hoping that the two will soon clear the air on their controversy.