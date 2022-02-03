“Teams are making playoff adjustments against us!”: Kyrie Irving believes opponents’ mentality is responsible for Nets’ massive losing streak

Kyrie Irving suggests that opponents are playing playoff basketball against Brooklyn Nets but the Sacramento Kings haven’t made it to the postseason in 15 years.

Brooklyn Nets suffered yet another loss last night. The embarrassing loss to Sacramento Kings pushed them down to 6th seed in the eastern conference. Until January they were very comfortable at the top spot with Kevin Durant playing like an MVP.

However, since his knee injury, the Nets have been 2-7 despite having Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Their recent woes have triggered some rumors about The Beard moving elsewhere this offseason.

Nets were without Kevin Durant for a significant time last season as well. However, they maintained a good record. This season with James Harden struggling offensively and Kyrie Irving’s vaccine situation they were unable to hold on to the #1 seed.

The loss to Sacramento Kings invalidates the explanation given by Kyrie Irving

The Sacramento Kings ended their own 7-game losing streak last night against Brooklyn Nets without De’Aaron Fox. He was having a good stretch prior to the ankle injury.

This is the Nets’ longest losing streak this season and Kyrie Irving was asked if Brooklyn is capable of bouncing back in the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. He says there is no other option and strongly believes that making little changes will get them back on track.

Kyrie says opponents are playing “playoff-adjustment basketball” against the Nets. — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) February 3, 2022

However, his response to losing 6 games in a row was quite odd. Irving believes opponents are aware of their strategies and as a result, they’re losing. “From our side, it just looks as though we can overpower teams with just our talent alone, but that’s not going to get it done.”

“We gotta continue to do the little things and when teams are out there playing against us they know us very well and they’re making playoff adjustments.”

He is basically complaining that opponents are playing too well against them. Kings fans haven’t seen their team play playoff basketball since 2006. To say they made playoff adjustments against the Nets is ridiculous.

James Harden scored 4 points in 37 minutes in addition to 6 turnovers. If anything the lack of scoring from the beard led to the loss last night. The Nets desperately need their MVP back but he is nowhere close to a return yet.

