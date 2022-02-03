“Zach LaVine is too gifted to not have the world really know who he is, on and off the court”: DeMar DeRozan reveals some of the best traits he has learned about his Bulls teammate

DeMar DeRozan reveals how Zach LaVine is very mature, and “one of those dudes you can hang out with” and talk about anything.

For acquiring DeMar DeRozan in the 2021 summer, the Chicago Bulls received a lot of hate. League executives and scouts voted it as the worst move of the offseason. Being two ball-dominant players, people questioned how well would DeMar fit with Zach LaVine.

Halfway into the season now, the All-Star duo of LaVine and DeRozan have silenced all their doubters and naysayers. Not only have the pair been averaging 50+ points per game, but have also been leading the Bulls to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Additionally, in only a matter of a few months, the two have developed an incredible bond and their off-court relationship is translating into better chemistry on the hardwood.

“Zach LaVine has got an old spirit to him, and that’s dope to have”: DeMar DeRozan

Recently, DeMar and Zach sat down with “SLAM Magazine” for an interview. Asking a wide range of questions, SLAM asked Deebo about the few things he has learned about LaVine.

SLAM: What have you learned about Zach now that you’re around him every day?

DD: “You would think he’s older than me. He’s mature. The confidence he has within himself is not arrogant at all, he just knows who he is. That’s a great quality to have, when someone has the utmost confidence in themselves but it doesn’t come off in an arrogant or pushoff way. He’s just one of those dudes that you can hang with, you can talk to about anything. He’s got an old spirit to him, and that’s dope to have. I’ve always been a fan of his, ever since he played in college at UCLA. I told him, I want to see him have everything he deserves. He’s too talented, he’s too gifted to not have the world really know who Zach LaVine is, on and off the court.”

This surely doesn’t sound like a pair that doesn’t gel together.

Both these All-Stars are currently playing on an elite, All-NBA level right now. DeRozan has already been announced as an All-Star starter, and LaVine will more than likely be selected as an All-Star reserve.