“Draymond Green doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake”: When Charles Barkley roasted the Warriors DPOY for TNT aspirations, 2 years before Dray joined Inside the NBA as an active player

Charles Barkley retorts back at Draymond Green, indicating that the Golden State Warriors All-star does not have the face for TV.

Following a few comments from Warriors player Draymond Green, the NBA on TNT analyst retaliated during a Tuesday interview on The Dan Patrick Show. Green earlier stated that he would take Barkley’s job and that Barkley was not “educated” or “qualified” enough to talk basketball at his level.

It’s must-see television when Draymond Green and Charles Barkley share a screen. Over the years, the outspoken forward and the NBA Hall of Famer have had a unique relationship.

The Hall of Famer stated that the exchange with Green was all in good fun because he enjoys “messing” with him. But that didn’t stop him from sneaking in another shot before Patrick moved on to the next subject.

Charles Barkley says Draymond only has the face for Radio and not Television in response to the Warriors’ forwards comments about Barkley

It came as no surprise to anyone when Charles Barkley responded to Draymond Green’s sharp words and the NBA on TNT analyst replied in typical Barkley fashion.

Charles was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show and had a few words for Draymond Green.

“My job is safe. Draymond Green is a nice guy. You know what he is? He’s like the guy in the boy band who’s the least important member,” the Hall of Famer said. “He doesn’t realize he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake. He’s the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he’s a star. And he’s not. He’s lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they’re screaming for Justin Timberlake.”

Draymond Green had earlier responded to Barkley’s 2018 comment in which the analyst stated that he wanted to punch Draymond in the face following an altercation with then-New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo.

Since then, the two players have developed a good relationship, and Draymond has nothing but positive things to say about Sir Charles and the feeling is quite mutual between the two great players despite the friendly banter between them.