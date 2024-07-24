“Tell Me The F***ing Secret!”: LeBron James’ Heroics for Team USA Turns Jeff Teague Into a Fan

Riding on the shoulders of LeBron James recently, Team USA narrowly escaped a humiliation against South Sudan. While the 39-year-old’s heroics cemented his legacy as an all-time great, it turned Jeff Teague into one of his fans. The latter subsequently asked the 4x champion the secret behind his consistency, garnering the fans’ attention.

On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague mentioned how he admired James’ game-defining performance in the exhibition match. Following this, he discussed the uniqueness of King James’ consistency at this age, especially considering his recent injury scares. Teague then jokingly demanded the Los Angeles Lakers talisman to reveal the secret behind his exemplary career, stating,

“You know how much respect I just gained for LeBron [James] in that moment? Pulling your groin at 36 and to think that he is 40 and he is on an Olympic team. Top 5 in the league still. Goddamn. Tell me the f***ing secret. What is that?”.

This pointed to the greatness of King James. His sheer longevity in the league has set him apart. While the average NBA All-Star career lasts about 11.7 years [as per Gitnux], the 4x MVP has been playing for nearly double that time.

He remains a leading name in the circuit, stepping up for his side whenever needed. For instance, last season, he averaged 25.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, ranking 13th, 5th, and 32nd in the NBA in those respective categories.

More importantly, The Akron Hammer has maintained this consistency while dealing with injuries in recent years. In December 2018, for example, he incurred a groin injury, which later became a recurring source of concern. Despite these obstacles, the Akron-born star led the Lakers to their 17th championship in 2020, further solidifying his legacy in the NBA.

The world got a glimpse of this greatness against South Sudan. While the rest of the roster struggled, James recorded 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. In the crunch moments of the game, he drove to the basket to score a layup, giving Team USA a one-point lead. This sequence secured their victory, as the heavyweights won 101-100 in London.

Moreover, James extended his heroics in the subsequent game against Germany. After the latter took a 71-68 lead by the third quarter, the veteran stepped up in style in the fourth. The King showcased his shooting prowess to score 20 points in the game, going 8-11 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. This helped Team USA maintain its unbeaten streak, securing a 92-88 win.