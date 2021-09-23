“Of course Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated!”: NBA Twitter reacts to speculation about Nets and Warriors stars reportedly yet to take Covid-19 vaccines despite federal mandates

Kyrie Irving joins Andrew Wiggins on the list of NBA players reportedly yet to take vaccination shots for Covid-19.

Major US metropolitan areas have implemented strict vaccine mandates with regard to the pandemic. The country is in the midst of an unexpected 3rd wave. Their daily infection and death rates hovering at January 2021 rates.

Most of these deaths and infections are coming from the unvaccinated segment of the population. Official reports reveal that Florida is the Covid-19 hotspot of the country at the moment. The state accounts for nearly a fifth of the infections over the past few months.

Also Read – “Shaquille O’Neal teamed up with Hulk Hogan to defeat Ric Flair” When the Lakers legend made his first-ever WWE appearance and proceeded to make the NBA Finals the same season.

Kyrie Irving speculated to be among unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets players

NBA writer Yaron Weitzman says that Kyrie Irving is among the Brooklyn Nets yet to be vaccinated. In his latest piece for Fox Sports, he quotes a statement by Nets GM Sean Marks ahead of 2021-22:

“Regarding if they could play today, I can’t comment on who could play and so forth. There would obviously be a couple people missing from that picture,” Marks said.

“I won’t get into who it is, but we feel confident in the following several days before camp everybody would be allowed to participate and so forth.”

For @FOXSports, wrote about how vaccination status could impact this year’s NBA standings:https://t.co/Jg6Lg04kTX — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) September 23, 2021

Also Read – “Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird”: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver names the four former players on his Mt Rushmore.

NBA Twitter derides Kyrie for his callous stance on Covid-19 vaccination

As expected, the largesse of Twitter is now unloading its collective wrath on the latest athlete to deny science. Kyrie’s idiosyncracies aside, if he is indeed unvaccinated as per reports, he’s next in line for a call from President Biden.

this doesn’t surprise me at all. of course kyrie isn’t vaccinated. https://t.co/jus9bCG10s — rads (@rads619) September 23, 2021

Kyrie’s not vaccinated? This is my shocked face. https://t.co/eT58TU9kVz — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) September 23, 2021