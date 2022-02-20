“Thanasis Antetokounmpo has the best job security in the history of civilization”: Charles Barkley trolls the Bucks player stating he will have a job till Giannis is the man in Milwaukee

TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes Thanasis Antetokounmpo has the best job security in the NBA, courtesy of his brother Giannis.

Siblings playing in the NBA is not a new concept. In the current crop of players, we have the Curry brothers, Ball brothers, Morris brothers, and the Antetokounmpo brothers, to name a few. When one member of the family plays for the best basketball in the world, others members get drawn towards it.

The influence tends to grow for younger siblings of NBA stars. However, this is prevalent in other forms of occupation as well. One of the most inspiring stories of the NBA in recent times is that of the three Antetokounmpo brothers, Thanasis, Giannis, and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Growing up as immigrants in Athens, Greece, the Antetokounmpo struggled to meet ends. For the longest time, they didn’t receive citizenship from Greece. Thus they were stateless. However, hard work and perseverance led to them achieving the American Dream.

The Antetokounmpo brothers recently participated in The Skills Challenge.

The show Inside the NBA hosted a special episode in light of the All-Star weekend. During one such segment, Charles Barkley mocked Thanasis for receiving the benefits of being Giannis’ brother. It’s no secret that Giannis is the most successful out of the three brothers, considering he is a generational athlete.

Charles Barkley pokes fun at Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Barkley makes for some of the best television promos. The Chuckster’s candid nature and brutal honesty separate him from the rest of the NBA analysts and pundits. With a clip of Thanasis shooting playing during the segment of the show. Chuck had the following to say, causing a series of laughter.

“That man right there (Thanasis) got the best job security in the history of civilization. As long as his brother (Giannis) is the man, he gone have a job.”

“As long as his brother is the man, he gone have a job.” 😂 Chuck got jokes for Thanasis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/8c2iQKza6h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2022

In his three seasons with the Bucks, Thanasis has played 114 games, averaging 9.1 MPG. His stats read as follows 2.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG, shooting 49.1% from the field on 2.4 FGA. However, Thanasis has an active involvement with his brother and reigning Finals MVP Giannis.

Hopefully, Thanasis takes Chuck’s comments with the pinch of salt, as the TNT analyst means no harm and was in a playful mood.