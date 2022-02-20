“As long as a big man wins it, I’ll be happy”: 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic talks about his pick for the 2022 NBA MVP, gives one of his patented humbling responses

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic talks about the 2022 MVP race, gives his opinion of who should win the coveted award

The 2021-22 NBA season is one of the most exciting seasons in recent times. The league is wide-open, there are no clear favorites for the championship. There is a lot of uncertainty about the MVP, DPOY, and other honors.

To start the season, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry went neck to neck for the first month or two in the MVP race. However, with Steph getting into a slump, and KD getting injured, the two are no longer up there. This left the race wide-open. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have risen up in standings and are now the Top-3 in the race. All three have been performing at a high level and leading their teams. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are head-to-head for the 2nd year in a row, going 1 and 2 again.

Also Read: “LeBron James just guaranteed an NBA selection for Bronny James!”: The Lakers’ superstar all but confirmed that his eldest son would be drafted into the NBA

“We Bigs have to develop our game a lot to stay in the NBA!”: Nikola Jokic

Big men are often the unsung heroes of the team. Just like other players, they need to constantly evolve and keep growing to stay in the highly competitive NBA. Nowadays, big men are shooting from 30 feet away, handling the ball just like guards, and can do everything. A great example of the same is Karl Anthony-Towns winning the Mountain Dew 3-point contest tonight!

When asked about his MVP standings for the ’21-22 season, Nikola Jokic came with a very diplomatic answer. He said he’d be happy as long as a big man wins it.

Nikola Jokic is asked by @ChrisBHaynes, “Who is the top MVP candidate right now?” and he gives one of his patented responses to the question. Like I’ve said before he cares but not enough to advocate for himself before others. pic.twitter.com/VWcS5KaAP4 — Swipa (@SwipaCam) February 19, 2022

Jokic’s humility is one of the things that makes people love him so much.

Also Read: “Let me slow Michael Jordan down, then we’ll figure it out”: Gary Payton expands on how George Karl gave in and let him guard MJ during the 1996 NBA Finals

On the other hand, when Joel Embiid was asked about the same, he went all-in on himself.

Joel Embiid on being a front-runner for the MVP award. “The way I’ve been playing speaks for itself.” pic.twitter.com/Dbd74EFaIk — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 19, 2022

With a month and a half left, it would be an interesting finish to a great season.