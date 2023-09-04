“That Boy Made Moses Malone Look Silly!”: Dropping Preconceived Notions About Larry Bird, Magic Johnson’s Barbers Turned into Fans in 1981

Magic Johnson, a regular at the Morningside Barber Shop on Crenshaw Boulevard, was once pleasantly surprised to walk in and find the patrons passionately discussing Larry Bird and his performance in the NBA Finals. The surprise stemmed from the fact that the barbers mostly had a dismissive stance towards white ballers. The names of white NBA players barely graced the conversations at the barbershops. However, Bird changed that after announcing his arrival on the NBA scene, as the book When the Game Was Ours notes, co-authored by Magic and Bird.

Advertisement

Bird faced off against a formidable Houston Rockets team led by Moses Malone during the 1981 NBA Finals. What unfolded during that series was nothing short of magical. The Boston Celtics star averaged 15.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 7 assists and won his first championship in just his second year in the league.

Larry Bird’s iconic performance went on to challenge the norms and spark a fresh conversation in the barbershops of America.

Advertisement

Larry Bird became the topic of discussion at Magic’s favorite barbershop

Magic Johnson, who was already an NBA Champion back then, was taken aback one day after a visit to his go-to barbershop. In all his visits to the barbershop, he had never heard the patrons discuss a white basketball player. The “elders” had a long-standing unwritten rule to avoid discussing white players. Yet, on that particular day, the narrative shifted. They were now complimenting Bird, who dominated the 1981 finals, even claiming that he made Moses Malone look silly.

Here’s an excerpt from the book, When the Game Was Ours, that describes the powerful scene:

Magic frequented the Morningside Barber Shop on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles and was astonished to hear the “elders” discussing Bird one afternoon. Magic had never heard them mention a white ballplayer before, not even the legendary “Pistol Pete” Maravich. “I got to give it to you, that white boy can play,” his barber said. “I told you that the last time I was in here,” Magic said. “You did,” the barber replied. “But I wasn’t buying none of that until he put on that show in the Finals against the Rockets. That boy made Moses [Malone] look silly!”

Magic highlighted the fact that he had already told them about Bird’s greatness and how they never believed him. In that moment, something profound had occurred. Larry Bird’s remarkable skills and contributions to the game had transcended racial boundaries and challenged preconceived notions about white basketball players.

Advertisement

Even in retirement, Magic couldn’t resist poking a little fun at his friend Larry

During his retirement, Magic Johnson playfully accused Larry Bird of telling him one lie in his entire career-that there would be another Bird one day. He then, in an emotional moment, spoke from his heart saying:

“You[to Bird] only told me one lie in your career. Only one…Larry Bird said, ‘There would be another Larry Bird one day’. And Larry, there will never, ever, ever, be another Larry Bird. And so, I don’t care how many people, how many players, there will never, ever, be another Larry Bird.”

Magic’s witty comment highlighted the undeniable truth about Larry Bird’s legacy. He was a one-of-a-kind player, and there will never, ever be another Larry Bird. Bird’s impact on the game, his unique style of play, and his unrivaled basketball IQ set him apart from the rest. There are players who could stylistically play like Bird, but none possess the mentality that made him one of the greatest ever.