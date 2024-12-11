“That Builds Trust, Chemistry”: Norman Powell Shares How James Harden Laid the Groundwork for This Season Over the Summer

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with guard James Harden (1) on the bench in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers were expected to be one of the weakest teams in the West this season. Paul George left the team in free agency and there was no return date for Kawhi Leonard, who’s still out due to a knee injury. However, they have started the year strong and look primed to earn a playoff berth. Their stellar form isn’t accidental. According to Norman Powell, James Harden’s leadership is the reason why the team has had a surprisingly strong start to the season.

On The Draymond Green Show, he explained how the veteran rallied the troops in training camp and prepared them for life without George and Leonard. Powell said,

“During the summer he was working out with the young guys. We’re doing the deep test conditioning. Running up and down the floor, and he’s right along with them… I think that builds trust, that builds chemistry. Like if James is in here doing this then I have to as well.”

The guar revealed that Harden took the team’s young stars under his wing and pushed them to improve. His efforts paid dividends as players like Jordan Miller, Kai Jones, and Kevin Porter Jr. have stepped up and had impactful campaigns. His emphasis on conditioning and physicality has paid off handsomely and the Clippers find themselves in a healthy position 25 games into the season.

Harden is no stranger to leading a team. He did for nine years in Houston and turned the Rockets into a juggernaut. He’s no longer an MVP-caliber player, but he’s still talented, impactful, and wise enough to carry a team on his shoulders.

Harden’s kept the Clippers afloat

After a difficult 2023-24 season, the common consensus was that Harden was declining as a player and could no longer be viewed as a star who could turn a talented team into a championship contender. However, he has proven that the reports of his demise were greatly exaggerated.

He has evolved from being an elite scorer to a stellar facilitator. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. His orchestrating the offense has benefited several players on the team. But no one has enjoyed playing alongside the veteran guard more than Powell.

A rotational player for most of his career, he was thrust into the spotlight after Paul George’s exit and Kawhi Leonard’s injury and has made the most of the opportunity. He’s averaging 23.6 points per game, more than George managed last season.

The Clippers aren’t championship contenders but can beat any team in the league. But if Leonard returns and plays at an All-Star level, they could quickly go from being a tough opponent to title challengers.