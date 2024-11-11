“That Sh*t Ain’t Funny”: When Shaquille O’Neal Revisited “Dumba*s” Feud With Charles Barkley

The dynamic duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ once had their feud broadcast on national television. Tensions between the two aren’t anything new. They have even gotten into a physical altercation during their playing days in the NBA. Their banter is usually playful. But in 2022, Shaq revisited a moment between the two that nearly set him off the edge.

In an episode of ‘The Big Podcast’ that was released in 2022, O’Neal was reminded of a moment from a broadcast of ‘Inside the NBA’. The interaction with Barkley took place in an episode from the 2018-19 season. The crew prepared for a timed segment, limiting each member’s speaking duration. Barkley, however, spoke over Shaq, wasting his time. O’Neal took exception to that moment. He said,

“I was mad that day. I was serious, bro like… can I get my point across before you repeat yourself? I was mad.”

Shaq’s recollection of the situation on his podcast came over three years after the infamous interaction. His co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams couldn’t contain their laughter as the big man recounted his experience with Barkley.

Their reaction was similar to Shaq’s TNT co-hosts, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Barkley himself as they were laughing throughout. However, in that moment Shaq made it evident he didn’t find the situation funny.

O’Neal seemed agitated when Barkley cut him off and took away his opportunity to speak. But it escalated into anger after a few choice words from the Hall-of-Fame power forward were directed at Shaq. Charles referred to ‘The Big Diesel’ as “Mr. Sensitive”. O’Neal adamantly responded by saying, “I ain’t sensitive, I’m going to knock your a*s out. I’m telling you right now. Play with me if you want to.”

Although tensions were high, the two never carried animosity toward each other. Shaq and Charles continue their banter to this day while putting that moment in the past.

Shaq and Charles’ feud is a staple in the show

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ is one of the most notorious shows in all of sports. The highly acclaimed program has won 19 Sports Emmy Awards. In 2016, the program received an induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. There are many reasons for their success, with Shaq and Charles’ feud being a significant one.

The duo of Charles and Shaq has captured the hearts of sports fans across the world. Their constant bickering has created many memorable moments for the two. Despite being a basketball talk show, Shaq once hilariously took down Barkley in a wrestling ring during a broadcast.

Shaq showed no mercy for Charles Barkley (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/gepC0xfUQc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2019

However, one of their more iconic bits involves Shaq’s ongoing instigation of Charles’ relationship with San Antonio. In April 2024, Barkley had a callback to his infamous jokes regarding the city when discussing Galveston, Texas.

This has to be the worst apology I’ve ever heard lmaoo Ernie asked Charles Barkley if he would go on vacation in Galveston: “Oh hell no. I’d rather go to San Antonio. I’d rather go to San Antonio with those big old women.” https://t.co/SbZ58atPy7 pic.twitter.com/WZbADFfd5O — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 28, 2024

Unfortunately, this will be the last season the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew will be together due to TNT losing their NBA media rights. There is no confirmation of what the future will hold for the beloved crew. No matter what happens, fans will always cherish their long-lasting memories.