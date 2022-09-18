“That’s all we do is win!”: 4x champ Stephen Curry takes a moment to celebrate Canelo Alvarez’s victory

Stephen Curry was in the audience celebrating Canelo Alvarez’s resounding victory over Gennady Golovkin. Talk about a habit of winning.

There are winners and then there are winners. For those of you that understood the difference, you would know why Stephen Curry and Canelo Alvarez hung out.

Sometimes athletes win once and they are happy, but for some winning becomes a habit. Ask Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Stephen Curry.

The chef has been a serial winner all his life and with his fourth championship in tow, he has cemented his legacy among the game’s all-time greats. As the off-season helps athletes explore other sports and indulge in spectacles, Curry was present to see Canelo Alvarez win by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

And he even hit the night-night celebration when the camera zoomed in on him. We should tell Steph to maybe cool it a little with that but then again, he won his fourth championship, so he doesn’t care.

“That’s all we do is win.” Steph and Canelo 🤝

Stephen Curry takes to his Instagram to congratulate Canelo Alvarez on his win

The Warriors’ point guard took his time out to congratulate Canelo Alvarez after the latter won his third matchup with GGG or Gennady Golovkin.

The win ensured that Canelo remained the super middleweight world champion. He also took control of all the other belts. And Curry made his presence felt. The video he posted on his Instagram, was evidence enough that he was a winner.

Steph goes on to congratulate Canelo and says “he’s the champ“, but the latter responds with “no he’s the real champ“. Flourishing mutual respect between the two was great to see.

As the two continue to conquer their respective fields, let’s see if they can win more. And knowing them, they most likely will.

