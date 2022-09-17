“Stephen Curry is the People’s Champ!”: Warriors star, who is set to sign a $1 Billion deal, gets high praise from ESPN analyst

Warriors’ Stephen Curry gets proclaimed as the ‘People’s Champion’ as he nears the signing of his $1 Billion lifetime deal with Under Armour

When one watches the NBA, one sees a league of giants who constantly compete to score against one another. Currently, the average height in the NBA stands at 6’7″. When one compares it to the height of the average American male(5’9″, according to a medical news website), there is a 10-inch differential.

It is hard to relate to NBA players due to their massive heights. However, when Stephen Curry, who stands at 6’2″, started owning the league, it was a beacon of hope for the average man. If a man shorter than most of the league can dominate and contend for the spot of the best player, that means there is hope for others too.

Recently, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Steph also revealed he’s inching closer to signing a Billion Dollar life time deal with shoe brand Under Armour.

Steph Curry and Under Armour have “nearly locked” down a lifetime contract worth more than $1 billion, per @sullduggery 😳💰 @brkicks Steph’s current deal with UA runs through 2024 pic.twitter.com/ulDtjdxvs1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2022

Stephen Curry gets heavy praise from ESPN analysts

Earlier today, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins, and Mallika Andrews were talking on NBA Today, when Andrews brought up Steph’s Billion dollar deal with Under Armour. She was a little surprised about the same, and asked Big Perk if he could imagine Steph signing a $1 Billion deal.

Perk replied and said,

“He deserves it! When you talk about a guy that changed the game of basketball forever, the light skin brother with the green eyes, I mean, he is something different. Coming off his first Finals MVP, winning another Championship, I mean, Steph Curry is basketball!”

Continuing, Andrews asked if Steph is the most marketable athlete in the NBA right now. Zach Lowe answered and said,

“Stephen Curry is very marketable. Because of his size, and the way he plays, kids can relate to him in a way they can’t relate to Shaq and LeBron… Steph is just the People’s Champ, he’s the guy!”

Lowe is right about how people can just relate to Curry in ways they can’t to other superstars. He taught the whole world how there is another way to excel at basketball, a way that doesn’t involve being big and dominating around the hoop.

The summer of 2022 has so far been the ‘Summer of Steph’, and like he said, the party’s just getting started.