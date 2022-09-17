Andre Iguodala recollects Draymond Green lividly stating ‘This ain’t only the Steph Curry show’

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala hilariously recalls Draymond Green being livid at Stephen Curry, who remained defiant.

Currently enjoying the success of their 4th championship in 8-years, the Golden State Warriors have changed the landscape of the NBA. Whether it be its players, coaching staff, or management, the Joe Lacob franchise is a well-oiled machine from top to bottom.

Living up to their “Strength in Numbers” theme, Golden State’s unselfish style of play ensures everyone on the roster gets to play to their strengths. In what many believe, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are the best Big 3 of all time, not forgetting the veteran touch of Andre Iguodala.

The veteran core of the Warriors is the epitome of team chemistry, with the Splash Brothers shooting the lights out in every arena and Green playing the perfect orchestrator on both ends of the floor. While Dub Nation might paint the perfect family picture, they do have their share of quarrels too.

During an episode of the Point Forward podcast, Andre Iguodala narrated his favorite Steph Curry story, which involved Draymond too.

Andre Iguodala recalls Draymond Green being mad at Stephen Curry.

While there continues to be an absence of unanimity over the GOAT discussion, such is not the case with the greatest shooter of all time. This tag belongs to Chef Curry, who recently surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Though the Warriors guard is a threat from the parking lot, he too can have a bad night. Recalling one such incident, Iguodala narrated how Draymond was livid at Curry for continuously shooting the ball despite barely making any of his attempts.

Playing in Portland, Curry was making a return post missing a couple of games, looking to get the rust off him, the two-time MVP struggled to find his groove back. At the time, Iggy revealed how Dray furiously stated.

“Hey man, this is the Warriors, this is the Steph Curry show, but it ain’t only the Steph Curry show.”

With Curry continuing to take shots, Draymond lost his patience, not hesitating to express the same, to which the latter responded the following.

“I’m gonna shoot it again.”

Needless, to say, Dub Nation need not worry as this was all in jest, given it’s no secret the close bond that Curry and Green share.

