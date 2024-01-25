“That’s F**king Bulls**t”: Bucks Interim HC Joe Prunty Couldn’t Believe Damian Lillard Had His And-1 Jumper Called Off By The Refs

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of some leadership changes at the head coaching position. Having fired Adrian Griffin, the Bucks’ interim head coach Joe Prunty has taken over the helm as the team finds a suitable replacement. And it seems as if Prunty has already taken the brunt of the HC position after being livid over the officials’ calls during their latest matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, defeating them with a 126-116 final score. But what didn’t sit well with the Bucks’ interim head coach were the calls being called regarding Damian Lillard.

With under a minute left in the third quarter, Damian Lillard brought the ball up for Milwaukee. After a screen switch, Lillard was given ample space for an isolation play. Dame went to work on Sam Merrill, drawing a foul on a mid-range shot. But the officials ended up calling it off and did not count the two points.

This call by the officials had Prunty fuming on the sideline. He could be seen shouting at the top of his lungs saying, “That’s f**king bullshit!” “What the f**k are you doing?”

Joe Prunty’s anger and frustration were valid given how Dame was in the middle of his shooting action. Based on the rules, the officials should’ve counted those two points since the foul took place while both players were in the air and not on the floor.

This was the first game where Joe Prunty took over the head coaching helm for Adrian Griffin. The Bucks recently parted ways with Griffin despite Milwaukee being among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Until the Bucks finalize a deal with Doc Rivers, fans will get to see a little more of Prunty.

Having a head coach who backs up his players on the floor is something even the players tend to respect. And Joe Prunty did exactly that. The call by the officials was no doubt, controversial and Prunty made sure to give the officials an earful of his mind.

Damian Lillard and Co. will be getting a new head coach soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are clearly dealing with some drama over the firing of their former head coach, Adrian Griffin. Milwaukee had a 30-13 overall season record under Griffin’s coaching, yet the Bucks front office decided to bring in a new face instead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked to give his views on the firing of Adrian Griffin. Antetokounmpo gave an extensive response to the Bucks’ front office’s decision. Giannis spoke highly of coach Griffin and mentioned how he didn’t like the business side of the NBA along with other things.

“This is the thing that I don’t like about the NBA. It’s a crazy business. Yesterday, Coach Griff was our head coach. Today, he’s not. And we walk in there and it’s like he was never here. I don’t like that about the NBA and I speak openly about it.”

As per the rumours, the Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing Doc Rivers as the new head coach. Let’s see when that deal finalizes and the impact Doc will have on this Bucks team going forward.