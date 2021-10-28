“I vibed to some Lil Baby, to make sure we beat Giannis and the Bucks”: Anthony Edwards reveals the hilarious way he inspired his teammates to grab the win against reigning champions

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks on what he did to get his team ready to play against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Edwards could just be one of the most competitive players we have seen in NBA history.

Despite being only being in year 2 of his career in the league, the man carries himself with supreme confidence and expects the world from himself on the court.

So far, Minnesota has only had one loss this season, which came against the Pelicans. And even during this little blip in their form, Ant publicly criticized himself and his teammates, something that shows his commitment to the game.

After that loss, the team had to find a way to bounce back and do it quickly. But, with their next matchup being against the Milwaukee Bucks, they needed something special to make that happen.

Fast forward to today though, and apparently, they found the secret sauce, as they beat the champs with a final score of 113-108.

After the game, Edwards was understandably ecstatic. And so, when a reporter asked him what prompted this incredible win from them, let’s just say, his answer couldn’t have been more candid.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Anthony Edwards reveals how he inspired his teammates to win against the Milwaukee Bucks

Let’s be honest here. While Ant is absolutely a very competitive player, we have to admit, he is also the most unintentionally hilarious player ever.

In his young career, this man has already become famous for his laughter-inducing answers during interviews. And recently, it appears he gave us yet another gem such as this one. Take a look at the tweet below.

Anthony Edwards on helping the team get ready for this one:

“I talk my shit before the game. Put Lil’ Baby on and rap the lyrics. Let’s go.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2021

You know, we’ve seen quite a few players in the NBA reveal their talents in the field of Hip-Hop by now. And after hearing this answer, frankly, we can’t wait for his coming out party… whenever it may be.

