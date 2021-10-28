“That’s just hot-headed Russell Westbrook losing his cool”: Skip Bayless calls Lakers superstar classless after Darius Bazley incident

Russell Westbrook was the star of the show on his return back to OKC – all for the wrong reasons though.

The Lakers just blew a 26 point lead to the OKC. The first time in 230 games in games they’ve led a team by 25 points or higher have they lost.

This was an unwanted record that the Lakers created, which shouldn’t have even happened in the first place. Russell Westbrook had a quadruple-double in this game, but one of them was 10 turnovers. That is 3 more than the rest of the team combined.

Russell after the game said: “How I play the game, I’m more old school. When s— like that happens, I don’t let it slide. In the game of basketball, there’s certain things you just don’t do”. In a game of Basketball, you also don’t do something like blowing a 26 point lead to lose the game. This is a rare case where Skip was a bit right, Russ did lose his cool. Darius Bazley stole and dunked the ball with 4 seconds to go, not like he never did it in a game.

Russell was wrong to get heated about the ending, expecting respect and class from someone, even though his game and his antics on the floor were nothing but. Shannon Sharpe agreed too, stating he needs to lead the second unit.

As highly respected as Russell Westbrook is by his peers, going after Darius Bazley was classless. That’s just hotheaded Russ losing his cool, his poise, his temper. More @Undisputed, now on FS1pic.twitter.com/r43uV5k5fK — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2021

Also Read: “Tim Duncan blocked Shaquille O’Neal and put Kobe Bryant on a poster!”: How the Spurs legend dominated the Lakers in the early 2000s

Russell Westbrook needs to calm down, take a step back and stop turning the ball over so much

It’s an absolutely deplorable sight to see one player contributing to more than 55% of the team’s turnovers, much less a point guard of his caliber. Russ needs to step back, gather himself and lead the second unit of the team, he isn’t built for this roster’s first team. With LeBron being the primary ball-handler anyway, Russ becomes redundant with his style of play.

This was the second consecutive game that LeBron didnt play due to an ankle injury, and it was Russell’s time to shine. He almost blew it against the Spurs, but he blew it up against the OKC. In the last 30 odd seconds of the game, the Lakers needed a 3 to tie up the game, and he bricks a three. The Lakers had three gilt edged chances in the last 30 seconds of the game, but Russ managed to bungle up 2 of them.

Russell Westbrook just got ejected out of Oklahoma City😂didn’t like the Darius Bazley dunk. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/1OF8Gdu7hp — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) October 28, 2021

Also Read: “With a basketball in his hand, there is no hoop Michael Jordan can’t score in!”: The Bulls legend is the only one who could ever make it to 9 hoops on this Japanese Game Show

Don’t get angry because Darius Bazley dunked on you in the last seconds of the game, be angry that you lost a game that you were up by 26.