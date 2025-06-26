“They Put Belt to A**”: Anthony Edwards Kept It Real After OKC Beat Wolves in the WCF

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Winning and losing go hand in hand for any athlete. Every NBA elite who has won on the biggest stage has also experienced defeat. Their mindset during those moments speaks volumes to their ability to bounce back and flourish. Anthony Edwards is one of those stars who doesn’t let the negative experiences define him.

Advertisement

Over the past couple of seasons, Edwards has emerged as a superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former top overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft always had the potential to be one of the best players in the league, and now he is living up to that potential.

Edwards led the Timberwolves to consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances for the first time in franchise history. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get over the hump on either occasion. Their most recent outing resulted in an emphatic loss to the eventual 2025 NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in five games.

It’s not easy to lose when you’re so close to stamping a bid for the NBA Finals. It is easy to point the blame to various other areas, but Edwards kept it real immediately following Minnesota’s elimination from the postseason.

“Season five is over with. I got my a** whooped,” Edwards said in an upload to his YouTube channel. “I ain’t going to make no excuses. They put belt to a**. I can’t be mad at that.”

Edwards’ charisma in his transparency has become one of his most respectable aspects as a player. Many players would be extremely down following a disappointing loss like the Timberwolves experienced. Instead, Edwards gave the Thunder their props because he knows the future will be different.

“This is the first summer in two years where I can work on my game,” Edwards revealed.

The idea that Edwards has become so great over the past two years and hasn’t properly honed his craft should terrify the rest of the league. The past two offseasons, the three-time All-Star has dedicated his summers to representing USA Basketball.

In 2023, he was on the FIBA World Cup roster, and he represented the national team at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Despite playing different roles on each team, he made significant contributions.

In those events, Edwards studied the legends around him, like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. He understands what it takes to get as deep as he has in the playoffs in multiple years, and he’s not worried. “Hey, we’re going to be right back on their a** next year,” Edwards proclaimed.

Teams have already begun to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2025-26 season. But as long as Edwards is healthy, the Timberwolves will remain a serious contender in a loaded Western Conference.