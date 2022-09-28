What Was The Dave Chapelle-LeBron James WNBA Joke? And What is its Relevance Today?

Dave Chappelle, LeBron James and WNBA? What do they have in common? A joke. That’s it. But it is a joke whose relevance is strong even today!

Dave Chappelle is a comedian known for hitting the right buttons. His take on the transgender community has aggravated many folks, but he does make a fair point.

It is a joke after all. It doesn’t actually represent his views. His questioning, however, might have a speck of merit to it. On his Netflix special “Sticks and Stones“, he makes tons of offensive jokes.

Among his many flavorful jabs, none stand out as much as that of the one that involves LeBron James, the WNBA, and the Transgender community.

Also read: LeBron James AT&T Contract: How Long is the Deal, and Why His 150 Million Twitter Followers Should Be on Alert

“If Lebron James identifies as a woman, does he get to then John the WNBA?” 😭😭 Dave Chappelle is spitting facts 📠 https://t.co/fZdz2gfsgb via @YouTube — †he D☬n (@Lavish_Wizdom) July 1, 2022

The Dave Chappelle-LeBron James and WNBA joke asks the question, what are the rules on sport?

When Dave asked the audience, “Say, LeBron James, uh changed his gender? You know what I mean?“. He continues “Can he stay in the NBA, or because he is a woman, does he have to go to the WNBA, where he will score 840 points a game.”

“What does it actually mean to be equal?” He asks. And while the answer might not be straightforward, the question is out there. If a person does decide to identify as another gender and compete in sports they might get an unfair advantage.

She’s a man & the Wnba can’t allow Lebron James to play in their league even if he looks like a women. Ever since Dave Chappelle started cracking jokes about LeBron playing in the wnba they decided to enforce the gender rule blahahaha. 800 points a game! — Domino🇺🇲🎸⛳🎲🏓📈🎭 (@Regulator611) August 6, 2022

The rules around such questions have been troubling officials and there is still a debate active as to whether people that claim to identify as one gender should have the right to partake in sports.

Remember the Dave Chappelle LeBron James X WNBA joke???…..Well….. https://t.co/66RI462uZA — QUANOS™ Θάνος (@Quanos_) March 18, 2022

To be fair, we don’t have staunch opinions on the subject and here our only job is to report facts. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the joke for a few gags. Here is the full video: