“That’s Them Making S**t Up”: Ben Simmons Finally Claps Back at Media Doubting His Injuries

Ben Simmons hasn’t made much noise since his ugly departure from the Philadelphia 76ers following the 2020-21 season. The former first-overall pick has spent much of that time rehabbing and working his way back into basketball shape, and he recently had time to fire back at his haters during an interview with ClutchPoints.

There has been plenty of doubt surrounding Simmons’ ability to truly recover from his ailments and return to the All-Star phenomenon he was just a few years ago. The Clippers guard is adamant that the media stretches the facts of his struggles.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played more than 42 games since his time with the Sixers, but Simmons clearly believes the media has exaggerated his injuries in recent seasons.

“That’s them making s*** up,” Simmons told ClutchPoints. “Like, imagine if I just said like, name whoever, and said whatever. It doesn’t hold any weight, you know?”

Simmons had never felt the need to speak up in the past, despite being able to dispute many of the speculations about his injury issues. But with the seventh-year veteran seriously attempting a turnaround in what has been one of the NBA’s most interesting careers, Simmons thought it was time to let people know how he feels.

“It’s draining, to be honest with you,” Simmons said. “It’s not fun. Because at the end of the day, we sacrifice. It comes down to just getting healthy and what’s best for me in terms of staying healthy and getting my body in the right place.”

While the three-time All-Star has undergone plenty of scrutiny in recent years, Simmons isn’t free of blame in his situation. He brought much of the speculation and doubt upon himself when he refused to play for the 76ers and constantly sat out with lingering ailments in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons is still attempting to revitalize his career after Nets failure

The Brooklyn Nets took a big chance on Simmons in the midst of his tumultuous tenure in Philly, sending out a bonafide star in James Harden for what the franchise hoped would be a successful reclamation project. Instead, Simmons played in just 90 games over three seasons with the Nets.

While the athletic guard did show some signs of life with his new team, it wasn’t enough to warrant the headache of his massive salary and nagging injuries. The Nets decided to cut ties with Simmons in a somewhat surprising move earlier this season, especially considering the team has nothing to play for.

Now in Los Angeles, Simmons is once again nursing a knee injury and has produced only in limited minutes thus far. With the Clippers aiming for a playoff run, Simmons could improve his chances of reviving his professional career if he’s able to contribute during the season’s closing weeks.