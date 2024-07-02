“Don’t Puke on These”: Travis Scott and Michael Rubina Gift PJ Tucker Exclusive ‘The White Party’ Sneakers

PJ Tucker just added another exclusive pair of sneakers to his already incredible collection. The Los Angeles Clippers forward received a Travis ScottxAir Jordan 1 ‘White Party’, a limited-edition pair reserved only for attendees of, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin’s, annual All-White Party.

Tucker shared several photos of his personalized pair on his Instagram profile, showcasing the incredible work that Scott and Rubin put into creating the shoes. Each recipient received a note that read,

“Don’t puke on these. Not for resale. I know who you are. See you July 4th.“

The gift was also an official invitation to Rubin’s All-White party at his $50 million mansion in the Hamptons. All 350 pairs also bear the name or nickname of the beneficiary, explaining why the note read, “I know who you are.” The invitation and the personalized sneaker blew Tucker away, who wrote,

“Nah. Michael Rubin, Travis Scott, this is wild! Mike you win bro.. you’re the sneaker king now for this move. OD cheat code!”

Tucker anointing Rubin the Sneaker King is quite the compliment for the businessman, considering the Clippers forward has been the owner of that title for over half a decade.

PJ Tucker’s mindblowing sneaker collection

Several NBA players, rappers, and sneaker enthusiasts own an enviable shoe collection. But few, if any, can compete with PJ Tucker and his walk-in closet full of sneakers. The Clippers forward reportedly owns over 5,000 pairs of shoes, ranging from the basic Air Jordans to the most exclusive sneakers on the planet.

Among the veteran’s stellar shoe collection is a diamond-encrusted Air Jordan 1s that allegedly cost $250,000. In 2022, Tucker proved that no one could compete against him in a sneaker collection competition when he showed up to a game in a pair of “PRFC” Jordan 5s.

The rare shoe was an exclusive collaboration between the Jordan Brand and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. The bright orange and white colorway with teal laces was created as an homage to Puerto Rico FC, a NSWL soccer team that the former New Knicks superstar owns.

Per Anthony, only a handful of the “PRFC” Jordan 5s exist. He was stunned to learn that Tucker owned a pair of the rare sneakers and expressed his astonishment with a two-word post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Clippers forward has the best shoe collection of any player in the NBA, which is quite an achievement. There isn’t an exclusive pair of sneakers that don’t sit in Tucker’s closet full of shoes. It might have prompted Rubin and Scott to birth one that didn’t exist, which left him stunned enough to surrender his Sneaker King title.