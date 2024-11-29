‘That’s Zion Williamson And His No-Discipline A**’: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Pelicans Star Being Out Of Shape

Apart from lingering injury issues, Zion Williamson has spent most of his young career trying to control his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans even added a unique clause in the contract that required Williamson to be in shape. However, from what his current conditioning suggests, the 6ft 6” forward is far from being fit – a concern that prompted Shannon Sharpe to lash out at him.

Advertisement

DeMarcus Cousins was the latest figure from the NBA fraternity to comment on Williamson’s concerning rise in weight. Cousins surprisingly claimed that the former Duke Blue Devil was doomed for failure when the New Orleans side (a city known for not-so-healthy food) drafted him.

Before Boogie Cousins’ statements could go viral, Sharpe swopped right in and disregarded the take. The NFL legend took to his “Nightcap” podcast and pinned the blame on “Zanos”. Sharpe implied that the two-time All-Star failed to be disciplined and now faces the consequences of his choices.

“That’s not the team fault that ain’t got nothing to do with New Orleans. That’s Zion [Williamson] and his no-discipline a**, that’s all that comes down to… Discipline requires you to do your very best when no one else is watching. Doing what you need to do instead of what you want to do,” Sharpe ranted.

Sharpe is spot-on with his opinion. The Pelicans organization cannot be blamed for Williamson’s fitness levels. Players aside from Zion are able to stay in game-ready shape in New Orleans so he cannot be the lone exception. It is about time that supporters stop finding excuses and hold the youngster accountable for his actions.

Williamson, while conversing with Gilbert Arenas, implied that he was changing his diet. Despite this comment being more than a year old, there is no positive change in his shape. In fact, a recent shirtless photo makes it appear as though Zion gained a few more pounds.

Williamson found it difficult to maintain a healthy diet

Zion made an appearance on Arenas’ podcast in mid-2023 and was candid about his struggle with a healthy diet. During this conversation, Williamson candidly admitted that earning a substantial amount of money allowed him to enjoy good food.

“That s** (diet) hard, it’s hard man. Like, you’re 20, 22, got a lot of money — it feels like all the money in the world — man, it is hard. But I’m at that point now, where, because of certain things, I’m putting back wisdom around me… putting people around me with wisdom, put me on game to certain things and just go from there,” Williamson admitted.

It seemed as though Williamson was confident in turning his career around by being more vigilant. For what it’s worth, he did hold up his end of the bargain by suiting up for a career-high 70 games in the subsequent season. His production wasn’t the best of his career– 22.9 points on 57% shooting from the field, 5.8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game- but he was available for nearly a full season.

Williamson’s persistent fitness issues have become a major concern for the Pelicans, often leaving fans questioning his availability. As he continues to remain sidelined with injuries, the pressure is mounting for the 24-year-old to prove his naysayers wrong. If he is unable to stay healthy and lead his team, there might be a possibility that the Pels’ front office will ship him off to a different team.