“The 36-year old LeBron James has the same no of 30-point games as the 23-year old Trae Young”: A shocking statistic reveals how offensively brilliant the Lakers superstar has been

LeBron James has scored eight 30-point games in the last 11 games, but his teammates have let him down. They are 0-4 in the last four games, even after James averaging 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 6 APG. The LA Lakers are in complete shambles this season. They are the oldest team in the league, one of the lowest defensively rated, and have atrocious shooting numbers. Bron cannot be faulted for any of that though, since he is putting up MVP level numbers.

A soon to be 37 year old LeBron is scoring 26.4 points per game, his second-highest scoring season since he joined the Lakers. While the first season he played with young players like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, this season he has Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony. A stark contrast between rosters, but the productivity output of King James remains the same.

If he continues scoring at this pace, come June 2023 LBJ will be the highest scoring player ever. He will surpass Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 38,387 points in total. If anybody in the world can do it, it is the 4-time champion. The whole league is waiting with bated breath for that record to be broken

LeBron James should definitely be nicknamed LeBrongenvity – He has been at his physical best for more than half of his life

While NBA fans all over have split opinions on James – they should not take him for granted. His greatness and longevity seem commonplace because he is making it look easy. While league veterans like Dirk and Vince Carter were applauded for just making it onto the court, LBJ is berated for scoring at a ludicrous pace.

How ludicrous? King James has had 75% of the total 30-point games than the rest of the top 4 scorers all put together in their 19th year had. James has scored 30+ in 8/12 games, the rest have 12 in 297 games. These are not normal statistics by any means, irrespective of whether or not you think the player is great.

To put into perspective, LeBron has the same number of 30-point games in this season as Trae Young, and he’s 14-years older than him. In the latest loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers bench got outscored 21-69. This is a bench that had the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Isaiah Thomas, and Rajon Rondo. How does an entire bench get outscored by one guy called Keita Bates-Diop?

