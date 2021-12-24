“The Lakers have just abandoned LeBron James”: Fans show their frustration as the King was left alone on a crucial offensive possession against the Spurs

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James gets absolutely no help from anywhere on an abysmal Lakers possession

I’ve probably written it a billion times by now. But again, could things possibly get any worse for LeBron James and the Lakers?

The team has been on a bit of a downward tumble, losing all of its last 4 games, and 6 of its last 10. Not exactly the kind of team you’d back to win a championship.

Despite having an abysmal record of 16-17, the team is miraculously still managing to stay above the play-in spots, currently standing at 6th in the conference. But, with the way they’re playing, that likely will not be the case for long.

Through almost all of their losses, LeBron James has still managed to have respectable showings, with his performance against the Spurs being no exception.

He recorded an impressive 36 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks while shooting 57.7% from the field.

So, with such a great performance, why is it that the Lakers lost by 28 points?

Well, let’s just say that one very specific possession captures it best. And it’s one that Lakers fans are going absolutely bonkers over.

Also Read: Cavaliers’ Kevin Love recalls how Lakers star humiliated Nets star during 2014 All-Star weekend

NBA Twitter can’t believe its eyes as LeBron James is forced to play 1v5 against the Spurs

LeBron James has been in positions before, where he didn’t have the right level of help around him. But this is starting to become possibly the most miserable out of all of them.

Anthony Davis is currently out with an MCL sprain. But, even when he was healthy, his performances weren’t exactly top-notch. Russell Westbrook tends to show up here and there, but he’s isn’t even close to consistent at the moment. And the rest of the team?

Yeah, how about we stop things there?

Instead, I ask you to pay attention to this clip below.

look at this offense. pic.twitter.com/aCHQDBeUAF — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 24, 2021

And as you’d expect, all witnesses went ballistic.

And it’s still better than their defense 😭😭 — Jacob Hernanskey (@SunsGoat) December 24, 2021

This clip right here shows just how horrific the situation really is for the Lakers right now. With over 7 minutes to go, the game was still technically within reach. But instead, not one Laker aside from a 36-year-old LeBron James for offense.

‘Shameful’ doesn’t begin to define it.

Also Read: Warriors’ defensive superstar recalls his favorite memory about his decade long teammate